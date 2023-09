STORY: McConnell told reporters he did not have anything to add to the congressional physician's report on his health, which found no evidence that he had suffered a stroke or seizure.

Two recent episodes in which McConnell, 81, froze up while in public have raised questions about how long he will continue to serve and McConnell has offered few details as to what caused the incidents.

Already the longest-serving party leader in U.S. Senate history, McConnell's current term as leader expires in January 2025, while his term as a senator runs through January 2027.