McConnell says pre-election COVID-19 deal unlikely

WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader
Mitch McConnell said on Friday that the White House and Congress
were unlikely to reach a deal on a COVID-19 economic stimulus
ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
"We do need another rescue package. But the proximity to the
election and the differences of opinion what is needed at this
particular juncture are pretty vast," he told a news conference
in his home state of Kentucky.
The leading Republican in Congress, McConnell said he hoped
lawmakers could rise above partisan jockeying to agree on
"hopefully one last rescue package," but added: "I think that's
unlikely in the next three weeks."
President Donald Trump, a Republican, showed renewed
interest in forging a deal after withdrawing his administration
earlier this week from talks with House of Representatives
Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the leading Democrat in Congress.
After speaking to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on
Thursday, Pelosi voiced confidence they could agree on
legislation to "crush" the COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected
at least 7.6 million people in the United States and killed more
than 212,000.
McConnell said prospects for standalone assistance for the
airline industry were unclear.
"If there's another package, I think there's pretty
widespread agreement that airlines ought to be part of it,"
McConnell said. "As to whether the system would swallow an
airlines only … that's not clear either. So, I just think the
situation’s kind of murky."
