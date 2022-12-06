Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

McConnell says short-term U.S. government funding measure likely

12/06/2022 | 02:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Republican Senators hold weekly news conference in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday it is increasingly likely that Congress will need to pass a short-term continuing resolution to fund the government into early next year.

"We're running out of time, and that may end up being the only option left that we could agree to pursue," McConnell told reporters.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Eric Beech; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
03:01pG7 Russian oil price cap evolves from revenue squeeze to market anchor
RE
02:59pGSK, Pfizer, Sanofi escape U.S. federal litigation over Zantac
RE
02:58pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 1.94% to Settle at $5.4690 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:57pNetflix Co-CEO sees no current path to profitability in 'renting big sports'
RE
02:56pNorth Carolina county in dark for third day after attack on power substations
RE
02:56pApple ceo cook says look forward to expanding work with tsmc as…
RE
02:56pAustralia regulator plans civil penalty proceedings against Skycity over Adelaide casino
RE
02:46pAmd ceo says co expects to be big customer for both tsmc factori…
RE
02:44pWall Street dragged by recession fears, S&P on track for 4th decline
RE
02:39pUAW calls on automakers to move supply chain out of Xinjiang region
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Aéroports de Paris SA - Final step in the unwinding of the cross-shareh..
2Analysis-Investors face dilemma as capital increases fill IPO void
3FLATEXDEGIRO : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
4Futures subdued after sharp Wall St selloff on Fed worries
5Analyst recommendations: Barclays, Estee Lauder, GE, Lockheed Martin, M..

HOT NEWS