McDonald's Happy Meal toys to go green globally by 2025

Sept 21 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp said on Tuesday
it will drastically cut the use of plastic in the more than 1
billion children's toys it sells globally each year by the end
of 2025.
The change involves swapping out a plastic figurine of
Batman, for example, for one made with a dozen cardboard pieces
that kids can put together themselves.
More toys will also be made from recycled or plant-based
plastics, McDonald's said. The changes will allow the
Chicago-based company to cut its use of virgin fossil fuel-based
plastic for Happy Meals by 90% compared with 2018.
McDonald's is one of many restaurant chains aiming to reduce
environmental harm from packaging and other products.
Burger King, a unit of Restaurant Brands International Inc
, said in 2019 that it would stop giving out free
plastic toys and that customers could return existing ones to be
melted down and used as trays and other items.
Stephanie Feldstein, population and sustainability director
at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement that
if McDonald's really wanted to be more sustainable it should
reduce the amount of beef it serves and "stop nibbling around
the edges of sustainability."
McDonald's, which started selling Happy Meals in 1979,
shifted to more sustainable toys in the UK, Ireland and France
in 2018.
Some similar toys will soon make their way to the more than
100 other countries where Happy Meals are sold.
In the United States, McDonald's is already using some
sustainable toys, including books and Pokemon collectible cards.
More such toys will hit the U.S. market in January, said Amy
Murray, vice president of global marketing enablement. The
revamped Happy Meals will not cost franchisees more money, she
said.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; editing by Richard Pullin and Bill
Berkrot)