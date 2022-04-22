Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

McDonald's beats back challenge to settlement with U.S. labor agency

04/22/2022 | 12:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A McDonald's restaurant sign is seen in San Diego, California

(Reuters) - McDonald's Corp on Friday defeated a union-backed organizing group's challenge to a settlement with a U.S. labor agency over claims that the company helped franchisees across the country suppress workers' demonstrations calling for higher wages.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit rejected claims by the group, Fight for $15, that the 2019 settlement was inadequate because it did not resolve the key question of whether McDonald's could be held liable for unlawful labor practices by its franchisees.

Fight for $15 also argued that a member of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) who took part in approving the settlement had a conflict of interest and should have been recused. The D.C. Circuit on Friday said those claims were not properly presented to the court.

Illinois-based McDonald's and the NLRB did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nor did a lawyer for Fight for $15.

Demonstrations organized by Fight for $15 swept the country in 2012, with workers calling for minimum pay of $15 an hour. The group that year began filing complaints with the NLRB on behalf of McDonald's franchise workers claiming they were fired or disciplined for participating in labor organizing.

The NLRB brought a case against McDonald's and many franchisees in 2014. It was seen as a major test of the Obama-era NLRB's attempt to expand the circumstances in which companies could be considered "joint employers" of franchise or contract workers, requiring them to bargain with unions and exposing them to liability for labor law violations.

McDonald's has denied wrongdoing and maintained that it does not exercise enough control over franchises to be considered a joint employer.

The NLRB opted to settle the case after former President Donald Trump took office, disappointing unions and worker advocates. The settlement required more than two dozen McDonald's franchisees to pay up to $50,000 to individual workers, but did not address McDonald's liability.

Under federal labor law, the board can settle claims against businesses over the objections of unions or workers involved in a case.

(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in New York; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Mark Potter)

By Daniel Wiessner


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:15pPakistan rejects ousted PM Khan's accusation that U.S. conspired to topple him
RE
12:15pWorsening economy, politics push pound into worst day since Oct 2020
RE
12:13pTrump 'some responsibility' for Jan. 6 shortly after attack, McCarthy said -NYT
RE
12:12pFactbox - Global edible oil markets simmer after shock Indonesia ban
RE
12:11pChina committed to joining Zambia creditor committee -IMF's Georgieva
RE
12:11pChina committed to joining Zambia creditor committee -IMF's Georgieva
RE
12:10pUkrainians fear for missing loved-ones in devastated Mariupol
RE
12:09pBritain allows payments to Gazprombank for EU gas imports until May 31
RE
12:08pSri Lanka says India, World Bank consider $2 billion bridge finance
RE
12:08pMcDonald's beats back challenge to settlement with U.S. labor agency
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Villeroy & Boch AG: Sustained positive business performance in first qu..
2SAP : 2022 Q1 Presentation
3For oil refiners, now is the summer of distillate content
4FLOW TRADERS Q122 TRADING UPDATE
5Cathie Wood buys the dip on pandemic darlings Roku, Zoom, Roblox

HOT NEWS