McDonald's makes masks mandatory for all customers, staff

The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States due to the Delta variant and the new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have led companies to change their plans on vaccinations and masking.

Last week, major companies including Alphabet Inc's Google, Uber Technologies Inc and Facebook Inc said all their U.S. employees must get vaccinated to step into offices.

McDonald's also said that masks were always mandatory for staff and customers who were not vaccinated. The Associated Press first reported on the move.

