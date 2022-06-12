McDonald's restaurants reopen in Russia under new name

The new dawn for Russia's fast food scene will initially see 15 branded restaurants open in the capital, under the name Vkusno & tochka, meaning "Tasty & that's it".

It comes almost a month after the U.S. burger giant turned pulled out of the country over what Russia calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Chief Executive Oleg Paroev was appointed Russia McDonald's CEO weeks before Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.

He said the company was planning to reopen 200 restaurants by the end of June and all 850 by the end of the summer.

Alexander Govor, the new owner of the Russian chain confined expansion was on the cards.

"I am an ambitious man. I don't just plan to open all these 850 restaurants, but also develop the new ones. Of course, just as before, we will closely monitor the quality of the product and the services that we offer our guests."

Paroev also said that the rebranded chain will keep its old McDonald's interiors but expunge any references to its old name.

But the grand Moscow relaunch was interrupted by a man holding up a sign and saying: "Bring back Big Mac".

Although he was quickly ushered away, protesters promoted his social media page and members of the media covering the launch held microphones towards him.

The reopening could provide a test of how successfully Russia's economy can become more self-sufficient and withstand Western sanctions.

McDonalds first opened in the early 1990s as the Soviet Union crumbled.

It came to be seen as a symbolic thawing of Cold War tensions between East and West.

Sunday's reopening is coinciding with Russia Day, a patriotic holiday celebrating the creation of the Russian Federation.