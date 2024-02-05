STORY: The war in the Middle East is impacting one of world's most well-known brands: McDonald's.

The fast-food chain on Monday reported its first quarterly sales miss in nearly four years due to weak sales growth at its international business division.

The burger giant is among several Western brands that have seen protests and boycott campaigns over their perceived pro-Israeli stance on the war in Gaza.

McDonald's said recently that the conflict, as well as "associated misinformation" about the brand, had "meaningfully impacted" performance in some overseas markets in the fourth quarter.

On its post-earnings call, the company's CEO said that while the most pronounced sales setback was in the Middle East, McDonald's also saw business slow in countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia, as well as in France.

And it's not the only American brand whose business has been affected by the Middle East conflict. Starbucks last week cut its annual sales forecast partly due to slowing sales in the region.

McDonald's U.S. business is also starting to show signs of weakness. Traffic at U.S. stores slumped 13% in October, according to Placer.ai data cited by Wells Fargo and declined roughly 4.5 and 5% in November and December, respectively.

Shares of McDonald's were down 4% in Monday morning trading.