  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

McDonald's set to exit Kazakhstan on Russian war spillover - Bloomberg News

01/04/2023 | 01:41pm EST
A view shows a closed McDonald's restaurant in Almaty

(Reuters) - McDonald's Corp is set to abandon Kazakhstan as disruptions triggered by the Ukraine crisis have left the nation without a substitute for Russian meat supplies, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The fast-food giant, which exited Russia in May, banned its local franchisee from procuring meat patties from Russian suppliers, the report said.

McDonald's declined to comment on the report.

The company's licensee in Kazakhstan was forced to temporarily close its restaurants in November after cutting ties with Russian companies and running out of supplies, three sources with knowledge of situation had told Reuters.

The exit highlights the supply issues faced by many Kazakh businesses in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the Western sanctions against Moscow that followed. Neighboring Russia is Kazakhstan's main trading partner.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
HOT NEWS