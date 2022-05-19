McDonald's to sell Russia business to current licensee

May 19 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp on Thursday
reached a deal to sell its Russia restaurants to its current
licensee Alexander Govor and said the outlets would operate
under a new brand.
The burger chain earlier this week became one of the biggest
global brands to exit Russia, laying out plans to sell all its
restaurants, while saying it would retain its trademark in
Russia.
The deal with Govor provides for employees to be retained
for at least two years on equivalent terms and the buyer would
pay the salaries of corporate employees in 45 regions of the
country until closing.
The company has operated in Russia for more than 30 years
and owns about 84% of its nearly 850 restaurants in Russia.
(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur)