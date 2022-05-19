Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

McDonald's to sell Russia business to current licensee

05/19/2022 | 08:20am EDT
A sign with the logo is on display outside a McDonald's restaurant in Omsk

May 19 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp on Thursday reached a deal to sell its Russia restaurants to its current licensee Alexander Govor and said the outlets would operate under a new brand.

The burger chain earlier this week became one of the biggest global brands to exit Russia, laying out plans to sell all its restaurants, while saying it would retain its trademark in Russia.

The deal with Govor provides for employees to be retained for at least two years on equivalent terms and the buyer would pay the salaries of corporate employees in 45 regions of the country until closing.

The company has operated in Russia for more than 30 years and owns about 84% of its nearly 850 restaurants in Russia. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
