McDonalds to hire 12,000 people, open 200 restaurants in Italy by 2025, exec says

"Italy is seen by the group as one of the markets with the greatest potential on a global scale," Baroni said.

He added that the goal was to have 800 restaurants in Italy in the next four years versus the current 630, and have a headcount of some 40,000 versus 25,000 now.

Fast-food sales globally have been hit hardly by the coronavirus pandemic although drive-through, carry out and delivery have helped revenue.

In 2020 revenue in Italy fell to 1.4 billion euros from 1.6 billion the previous year.

Baroni said the group expects to end 2021 with sales above 2019 levels, pushed by take away, drive and delivery services which now represent more than 60% of sales.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; editing by Jason Neely)