McKesson Fills Initial Government Orders for Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine

As part of Operation Warp Speed, the U.S. government’s public-private partnership to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to Americans, and under the direction of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), McKesson began distributing Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines and the ancillary supply kits needed to administer them. After months of preparation, which included establishing dedicated distribution centers and assembling supply kits, the company is primed to support the nation during this significant healthcare challenge.

Brian Tyler, CEO, McKesson said, “We are honored to be a partner with the U.S. government and other private-sector companies such as Moderna to support in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and the ancillary supply kits. In March, our world seemed to change overnight. But with a renewed sense of commitment and intensified focus, we’ve come together across industries and forged public and private partnerships to help restore and protect the health and well-being of people around the world. With our exceptional group of employees managing the effort, we stand ready as a company to meet this historical moment.”

Key facts include:

McKesson, a global leader in healthcare supply chain management, is managing two different aspects of the distribution efforts in coordination with the U.S. government. The company is distributing all supply kits for COVID-19 vaccines, as well as the distribution of frozen or refrigerated COVID-19 vaccines. McKesson is not distributing the Pfizer ultra-frozen vaccine.

McKesson has a long history of managing the pharmaceutical and medical supply chain in the U.S., as well as handling the distribution of vaccines. The company has been the centralized distributor for the CDC’s Vaccines for Children program for 13 years, including during the H1N1 public health crisis.

The U.S. government is making all decisions related to where, when and how many doses McKesson will distribute. The company filled the first order from the CDC on Sunday, December 20. Our shipping partners should deliver initial vaccine orders at administration sites nationwide on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.

Maintaining the cold chain is a priority for the company. Upon arrival at a McKesson vaccine distribution center, McKesson will verify that the vaccines were maintained at the proper temperature while in transit and will place the vaccines inside a large-scale, pharmaceutical-grade freezer designed to maintain proper temperatures.

The freezers are equipped with sophisticated controls, monitoring systems and alarms intended to ensure the vaccines remain within the appropriate temperature ranges.

After receiving CDC orders, from inside the freezers the vaccine doses will be packed into insulated coolers with specialized cold packs and a temperature monitor so the administration site can verify that the vaccine doses stayed within the required temperature range during transit.

For the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the ancillary supply kit normally will be sent at the same time as the vaccines. The kits include alcohol prep pads, face shields, surgical masks, needles and syringes, a vaccine administration sheet, and a vaccine record and reminder card.

The company has partnered with FedEx and UPS, who will deliver the vaccines and ancillary supply kits to administration sites throughout the country.

Through Operation Warp Speed, McKesson partners closely with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the CDC. For the ancillary supply kit production and distribution, McKesson has partnered with the Strategic National Stockpile, which is part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response within HHS.

