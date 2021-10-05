McKissock Learning : Announces the National Rollout of the Official 2022-2023 Online Update Course for Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP)

7-Hour Official USPAP Update Course Becomes Available State-by-State Starting Today

McKissock Learning, the leading national provider of online education for real estate appraisers, today announced the rollout of the official 2022-2023 Online Update Course for Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP), written by The Appraisal Foundation. McKissock Learning is the exclusive provider of The Appraisal Foundation’s national online USPAP update course for 12 years.

“The Foundation is pleased to once again partner with McKissock to develop online versions of the real property 2022-2023 7-Hour National USPAP Update Course. This year’s course focuses on important issues facing the appraisal profession and gives appraisers new ways to answer USPAP questions in their daily appraisal practice,” said The Appraisal Foundation President Dave Bunton.

With the Foundation’s official USPAP Update Course, offered only by McKissock online, professionals will explore current topics and case studies, and how USPAP applies. Students will learn how to use the USPAP publication to answer their day-to-day USPAP-related questions. This official 2022-2023 7-hour National USPAP Update Course is available online state-by-state starting today.

“As both educators and appraisers ourselves, we understand the importance of keeping appraisers up-to-date in the profession, and this official USPAP Update Course will equip appraisers with crucial knowledge that they can bring back to the job,” said Ashleigh Wallach, General Manager of Appraisal Education at McKissock Learning and a Certified General Appraiser in Missouri. “The best way that appraisers can take this course is by signing up for membership, which includes the USPAP Update Course requirements, plus access to all of our courses, resources, professional development tools and a community of peers we have built over the last several decades.”

McKissock’s Unlimited Learning Membership includes access to any course, any time, for state continuing education requirements. Members have free access to Pro-Series webinars made for appraisers, by appraisers, as well as the Luxury Certification and Green Certification programs. With membership, appraisers can learn at their own pace and choose from a robust library of courses in every topic in the field, plus enjoy exclusive professional development tools for their career.

The Official 7-Hour USPAP Online Update Course focuses on appraisal issues that affect daily appraisal practice, with an emphasis on emerging issues such as fair housing and fair lending. This course fulfills the 7-hour requirement as established by the Appraiser Qualifications Board (AQB) of The Appraisal Foundation. The course purchase includes all required materials for the class, including The Appraisal Foundation’s new USPAP Reference Manual publication and the current edition of the USPAP book.

McKissock will also offer the 7-hour National USPAP Update Course for CE live stream this year and in 2022 and will offer the CE in-person classroom version in 2022. Both course options are written and taught by AQB-certified instructors. Details will be shared in the coming months, as the courses become approved and available.

For more information on the official online USPAP Update Course and to see if the new course is available in a specific state yet, visit https://www.mckissock.com/uspap.

About McKissock Learning

McKissock Learning is a top national provider of education for licensed real estate property appraisers, agents, brokers, home inspectors, land surveyors, and professional engineers. The company provides qualifying education, continuing education, license upgrade, and professional development courses to meet customer needs through all stages of their careers. McKissock Learning is part of Colibri Group, which provides learning solutions to licensed professionals who strive to be among the best in their fields. For more information, go to https://www.mckissock.com.

