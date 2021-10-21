Log in
McLanahan : David Hunter Promoted to Business Line Director for McLanahan

10/21/2021 | 01:44pm EDT
David Hunter Promoted to Business Line Director for McLanahan

Hollidaysburg, Pa., Oct. 21, 2021 - McLanahan Corporation is pleased to announce the recent promotion of David Hunter, who has been serving as the company's Director of Sales - Aggregate Systems since early 2021, to Business Line Director. As the Business Line Director, he will be responsible for leading and developing all commercial aspects of the McLanahan Aggregate Systems business in markets outside of North America, including sales, marketing, service and product support.

In his new role at McLanahan, David will be leading efforts to further expand the business and establish McLanahan as a leading supplier of processing solutions within the aggregates, industrial sand and C&D recycling sectors. David brings over 15 years of commercial experience to the role, many of which were spent leading sales teams for washing equipment in these same industries.

"McLanahan has such a rich and esteemed history within our industry having been in business since 1835, and I am very excited to be playing a part in the next chapter of their development," said Hunter.

Headquartered in Hollidaysburg, Pa., USA, McLanahan Corporation offers over 185 years of experience in providing processing solutions to a variety of materials handling industries. Today, their operation includes offices in the United Kingdom, Australia, China, and Chile, and is supported by a strong network of dealers and partners around the world. For more information, contact sales@mclanahan.com.

McLanahan Corporation published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 17:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
