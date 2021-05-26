Log in
McLane Company Salutes Veterans During Military Appreciation Month

05/26/2021 | 11:11am EDT
McLane Company, Inc., a leading supply chain services company, thanks veterans for their service and helps link them to career opportunities during Military Appreciation Month. McLane is a military-friendly employer that embraces and honors veterans: Two years ago, the company launched a Registered Driver Apprenticeship Program featuring a veteran initiative, Warriors to Wheels. The program is open to anyone, not just veterans. However, military veterans who are eligible for GI Bill benefits can receive their GI Bill housing allowance while earning a wage at the same time.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526005783/en/

Registered Driver Apprenticeship with the Department of Labor. It is designed to attract and provide military veterans an “earn while you learn” training model that utilizes their military training experience to move into a career in transportation. McLane offers careers that don’t require drivers to be away from their families for extended periods of time. Delivery drivers run 1-2-day routes, with over 80 distribution centers nationwide.

“We are very grateful for the sacrifices that military veterans and their families have made to defend the freedom we enjoy in the United States,” said McLane President & CEO Tony Frankenberger, a military veteran who joined the company more than 35 years ago after serving in the U.S. Air Force as a sergeant and law enforcement officer. “We value the strong work ethic, willingness to learn, and ability to adapt that military veterans often possess. These are desirable leadership attributes and essential qualities that help us create long-term value for our customers and our company.”

“Approximately nine percent of our teammates self-identify as veterans at McLane,” said Jennifer Rojas Clouse, EEO Compliance and Inclusion Manager. “We have been in business for more than 126 years and offer our teammates the opportunity to enjoy long, stable careers. The company is growing and has management, warehouse, and driver positions available nationwide."

McLane also has a partnership with the Department of Army/Ft. Hood that offers transitioning service members a nine-week training experience where they learn the fundamentals of warehouse operations. The Department of Labor's Registered Apprenticeship Programs helps employers recruit and develop a highly skilled workforce. Registered apprenticeships are industry-driven and flexible training solutions that help to reduce turnover, costs and increase employee retention.

To learn more about McLane's Warriors to Wheels program and locate approved training locations, visit McLanew2w.com.

About McLane

McLane Company, Inc. is one of the largest supply chain services leaders in the United States, providing grocery and foodservice solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores, and chain restaurants. Through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice, McLane operates over 80 distribution centers and one of the nation’s largest private fleets. The company buys, sells, and delivers more than 50,000 consumer products to nearly 110,000 locations across the U.S. Additionally, McLane provides alcoholic beverage distribution through its subsidiary, Empire Distributors, Inc. McLane is a wholly-owned Berkshire unit Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK) and employs 22,000 teammates.


© Business Wire 2021
