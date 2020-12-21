McNally Capital : Announces Sale of Genesys Aerosystems

McNally Capital and Genesys Management Team Sell Aircraft Avionics Business to Moog Inc.

McNally Capital (“McNally”), a leader in Direct Family Capital, is pleased to announce the sale of Genesys Aerosystems (“Genesys”) to Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B). Genesys is a leading provider of integrated avionics systems for military, special-mission, and civil operators.

McNally invested in Genesys in partnership with the company’s founders. The investment stemmed from McNally’s focus on the aerospace & defense industry and was consistent with the firm’s strategy of partnering with founders and management owners to provide them with family capital.

Ward McNally, Managing Partner and Founder of McNally Capital, stated, “I’m proud of the partnership we’ve built with the Genesys management team. The sale of Genesys is a further proof point of our ability to create value for our investors and management teams through a full transaction lifecycle. It is also a testament to our track record of successfully bringing family capital and industry expertise to founder-owned businesses.”

McNally Capital partnered on the acquisition with Robert (“Rob”) Wilson, former President of Business Aviation & General Aviation at Honeywell, who brought his extensive aerospace expertise to Genesys. Rob worked alongside the management team and McNally to develop a long-term strategic plan and served on the Board of Directors of Genesys.

“McNally’s history of investing family capital alongside founders and management owners made us the right partner for the management team at Genesys. Our internal expertise in the Aerospace & Defense industry, alongside the knowledge and experience of Rob Wilson, enabled us to further establish Genesys as a leader in the aircraft avionics sector,” stated Ravi P. Shah, Principal at McNally Capital.

Roger Smith, Genesys President and CEO, stated, “Our decision to partner with McNally Capital was based on their tremendous industry expertise, track record of partnering with founders and management teams to drive growth, and capital resources. We greatly appreciate the support McNally has provided us. The firm, and their partnership with Rob [Wilson], has enabled us to further establish Genesys as a mission-critical systems provider and provide a fulfilling work environment. We are excited to have found a new partner in Moog, which positions us to continue to develop our team and to serve our customers with industry-leading avionics solutions.”

McNally Capital invests capital on behalf of the McNally family, who owned and operated Rand McNally & Company, as well as family offices and other like-minded investors. The firm is currently investing out of a committed fund. McNally makes thesis-driven investments in the U.S. and looks for businesses where family capital can benefit owners and management teams. The firm targets founder- and management-owned companies and partners in their acquisitions with a bench of Industry Partners, who provide incremental industry and operating knowledge and expertise.

McNally Capital is focused on combining the best of family capital values with institutional capabilities and sophistication. The firm targets lower middle market businesses with $5 to $30 million in EBITDA.

Stephens Inc. served as the sell-side advisor to Genesys Aerosystems. Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel.

About McNally Capital

McNally Capital is a family-owned private equity firm targeting thesis-driven investments in the U.S., specifically founder and management-owned companies. Formed by the McNally family, who owned and operated Rand McNally & Company, McNally Capital is dedicated to upholding a 140+ year legacy as a family-owned and operated company. We look for businesses where flexible capital can provide a benefit to owners and management teams. Our mission is to harness the financial, intellectual, and human capital of our family office and investor ecosystem to build value for our investors, management teams, and portfolio companies. For more information, please visit www.mcnallycapital.com.

About Genesys Aerosystems

Genesys Aerosystems is a leading provider of integrated avionics systems for military, special-mission, and civil operators. Product lines include flight displays, radios, autopilots, and sensors. For more information, visit www.genesys-aerosystems.com.

About Moog Inc.

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog’s high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, marine and medical equipment. Additional information about the company can be found at www.moog.com.

