McWilliams|Ballard Publishes Fourth Issue of Live Well Magazine

10/14/2020 | 02:28pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McWilliams|Ballard, the leading firm for new development sales and marketing, is proud to announce the release of its fourth issue of Live Well. From luxury condominiums and designer townhomes to custom single-family homes, Live Well highlights over 75 new communities and serves as a guide to the best real estate throughout the Washington Metropolitan Area.

“We started this luxury guide four years ago to help consumers find their next home and be an aid to the broker community by providing one central catalog of our portfolio that is approachable, accessible, and elevated,” says Derek Friday, Director of Marketing.

With distribution to over 30,000 top brokers, clients, prospective buyers, and as highlighted in the Wall Street Journal and Washington Post, Live Well has successfully sourced over 100 new sales since its first publication and stands as a top publication for lead generation in its class. For more information on our portfolio or to receive your personal copy, visit https://mcwb.com/live-well-guide.

McWilliams|Ballard, based in Alexandria, Virginia, is a real estate sales and marketing firm specializing in the sales and marketing of new condominiums, townhomes and mixed-use communities. During its 24-year history, McWilliams|Ballard has worked in 13 states nationwide, creating partnerships with developers and builders to provide sales and marketing solutions from project inception to the final closed sale. In addition, the firm also provides consultation and market research used by some of the most renowned developers and investment groups in the country.

Media Contact:
Derek Friday
703.535.5550 | dfriday@mcwb.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

