Me Today : Don't Fall for the Rush!

Too many women today spend their lives in a constant state of overwhelm. They often find themselves trying to do everything and please everyone at the expense of their own health. I am a firm believer in the philosophy that women can do anything - just not everything. We, as women, have a tendency to continue to say yes until our plates become overloaded to the detriment of our own health and wellbeing.

In traditional healthcare models, health issues are viewed in isolation from diet and lifestyle habits. This is where the major role that stress plays in women's health issues is highly overlooked.

Short-term stress is an essential for human survival! In short term stressful situations our body kicks into gear to quickly escape danger; most commonly this system is known as our fight or flight response. When faced with a dangerous situation, your body is flushed with the hormones: cortisol, adrenaline, and noradrenaline. These hormones act fast to give your body what it needs to be able to escape the danger. In doing so, they act to increase your heart rate, blood pressure, and breathing, making you more alert, as well as releasing glucose from their stores, heightening your muscle response, and enhancing your senses. These hormones also impair other bodily functions that aren't an instant priority, such as digestion and immune function. In summary, acute stress is beneficial towards our health as it allows our bodies to be able to recognise when we are in danger and need to act fast, and gives us the ability to protect ourselves when faced with these types of situations.

Chronic, or long-term, stress on the other hand, is not quite as beneficial. This type of stress often goes unnoticed, as to most people it becomes the norm and part of their everyday lives. It is the longer term output of high levels of stress hormones that impacts your health and causes other internal issues.

In order to support your health and allow both your sex hormones, sleep hormones and digestion to work optimally, you need to focus on moving from the constant state of 'fight or flight' and spending more time in a state of 'rest and digest'. Here are some ways to support this:

Instead of thinking about the things you 'have to do' flip your thinking to 'these are things I get to do'. Changing your phrasing, changes your thinking from a state of negativity to a state of gratitude, for example: 'I get to buy groceries' which helps you focus on the position of privilege you are in and the ability you have to buy food, rather than 'I have to go to the supermarket', and viewing it as simply another chore.

Herbs and nutrients can be massively helpful in helping us better cope with stress and spend more time in a calmer headspace. I believe that the process of taking your supplements in the morning can be a great reminder to you to look after yourself each day. Lemon Balm and Turmeric have both been proven to help promote feelings of calm and relaxation. me|today Be Calm contains a potent dose of both of these herbs, alongside some nervous system calming magnesium. I have found myself using this blend, particularly during busy weeks, because sometimes stress is unavoidable and it is always good to have some support to help you cope.

Remind yourself that it's okay not to do everything, it's okay to say no to people, and only do what you can truely manage. It is important to set boundaries with yourself and decide what you can manage without impacting your health. Once implemented, try your best to stick with these and pay attention to the difference it will make.

When you are wired and overly stressed it can be easy to sacrifice sleep, especially when falling asleep can be difficult. A regular nightly routine is key to helping you give your body the adequate restorative sleep it needs to be able to recover and prepare for the day ahead. Everyone's night time routine will look a little different but remember these key components:

Setting a regular time to sleep and time to wake up - allowing yourself at least 8 hours sleep

1-2 hours of wind down time, free from technology

Dim lighting at least 1 hour before bed

Take your bedtime supplements, Me Today has designed their Goodnight formula to include two of my favourite herbs, and the most helpful sleep nutrient. Valerian and passionflower work to relax you both mentally and physically, while magnesium calms your nervous system and muscles too.

Practice journaling, meditation, slow yoga or drawing to help you switch off and calm down before sleep.

Follow these tips and you'll find yourself feeling less stressed and sleeping better in no time.

