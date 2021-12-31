Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Me Today : Four Healthy Habits for Stress Management

12/31/2021 | 09:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Wellness Four Healthy Habits for Stress Management Monday, July 20, 2020

Stress is something we need in life and it can be a good thing - if harnessed well. It can fuel us into action to crush goals and achieve success. It's important to help us to act fast - if we need to. You know, like if you are being chased by a tiger, then you need to be able to run fast to save your life!

But too much stress can slow us down and block progress. Stress increases our heart rate and blood pressure. It tenses our muscles and shortens our breathing. We go into that fight-or-flight mode. This can make our brain slower because we can get stuck in a tunnel-vision-mode. So too much stress can lead to mistakes, slowed thinking and slowed performance.

If left for too long, stress can result in poor sleep and poor concentration. It can then spiral into things like burn-out, worry and low mood.

So, it's important that you take time to pause, unwind and to re-set. Find some healthy habits, aka take time for self-care to do things that you love. This will help you to unwind your nervous system and to feel more in "balance" and "happy".

Here are four Healthy Habits for Stress Management

1. Find the yogi within. Yoga is great for stretching your body - and your mind. The meditation at the end of class is also a great time to bliss out and unwind.

2. Have a night time ritual to help you unwind before bed-time. I have a bath, light a candle and take magnesium before bed. These are my nightly rituals. Always. Magnesium can help to relax muscle tension, unwind stress and can support sleep quality.

3. Practice mindfulness . This tool helps you to live life more in the moment and "now". It can help you to stop stressful thoughts from hijacking your brain. It's a tool for embracing more happiness. So, make sure you take time to "train your brain" to think smarter and to be more emotionally in-tune.

4. Take a walk at lunchtime to unwind. Slowing down can sometimes help you to speed up. It can help to clear your brain and to feel "re-set". A walk can be uplifting as it gets you out into the fresh air and sunshine. It can clear the cobwebs from your brain and help you to feel fresh and ready to hit work again. Better still, walk with a colleague and have some laughs too along the way.

Older PostNewer Post

Disclaimer

Me Today Ltd. published this content on 01 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2022 02:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:36aChina ends 2021 with worst COVID week since taming original epidemic
RE
12:55aBilibili Hosts Annual New Year's Eve Gala "The Most Beautiful Night of 2021"
PR
12:40aSouth Africa's anti-apartheid veteran Tutu to be laid to rest in state funeral
RE
12:30aStrikes started at most UPM mills in Finland – businesses still seeking to start negotiations with the Paperworkers' Union
AQ
12:28aOmicron dampens global New Year celebrations, fewer watch ball drop in Times Square
RE
12:13aSWF and public pension fund assets hit record $31.9 trillion - report
RE
12:01aFloBeds Announces 20th Anniversary of Its Goldilocks Mattress
GL
01/01INVESTIGATION ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates GIIX, NMMC, VGII Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
PR
01/01INVESTIGATION ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CLAQ, ITHX, FOUN, IMPX Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
PR
01/01Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CEI, BRBS, FVCB, FMO, BBDC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street ends tumultuous year near record highs
2Omicron dampens global New Year celebrations, fewer watch ball drop in ..
3U.S. airlines grapple with Omicron-related disruptions on last day of t..
4SWF and public pension fund assets hit record $31.9 trillion - report
5Japan to help build Bill Gates' high-tech nuclear reactor in Wyoming -Y..

HOT NEWS