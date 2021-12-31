Me Today : Let's Get Energised!

Energy. It's what gets you up in the morning, what motivates you, and puts that extra spring in your step. Like most of us, you've probably tried every trick and quick fix in the book to boost your energy levels, yet you still wind up feeling drained, tired and unmotivated (like most of us!) So to help, we've pulled together some simple changes you can make to re-energise.

1.A morning routine to kickstart your day

Ever heard the saying that those who make their beds each day are more likely to be successful? Well, it's true that what you do when you wake up can set the tone for your entire day, including your mood and motivation. Here are some strategies to help get you into a solid routine:

Wake up around the same time every morning - this is just as important as how many hours sleep you get. Waking up at the same time helps reinforce your circadian rhythm and in turn means you'll have less sleep inertia, a brighter mood, rely less on caffeine and find it easier to fall asleep!

Water is life! If you can drink at least a full glass of water in the morning before you eat your breakfast, you're sure to fire up your metabolism, flush out all the toxins from your body and rehydrate after a deep sleep [1]

Get out in the sun and have a good stretch. Exposure to sunlight stops your brain from producing melatonin, helping your body get out of sleep mode [3] so that you can kickstart your day.

Get moving! A morning workout triggers feel-good endorphins and lowers elevated stress hormones [3].Exercise can also help prevent those mid-morning slumps and increase your overall sharpness [7]. Mix it up each morning with walking, yoga, cardio, HIIT training, boxing or even a good jam sesh to your favourite upbeat song!

2.You are what you eat

As the saying goes, you are what you eat. At the top of your supermarket list should be foods that not only taste great but are also highly nutritious and good for providing sustained energy.

Don't skip breakfast, lunch or dinner. Your body requires a balanced diet to boost your energy. Your body needs fuel - just like a car.

Eat smaller meals throughout the day and snack. Set yourself up for success by preparing and carrying healthy snacks on hand so you don't go for long periods of time without fuel in your tank.

Don't wait until you're starving, otherwise, your cravings will take over (and let's be honest, no one wants to be around you when you're hangry).

Pro-tip, did you know your brain is 10-20 minutes behind your stomach? Only eat until you are 80%full so that you're not overstuffing yourself. [9]

Feeling inflamed? A common cause of fatigue comes from inflammation - so be sure to add some foods that are high in omega-3 fatty acids, with anti-inflammatory properties, like tuna, salmon, sardines and walnuts. [2]

While they are usually top of our cravings list, processed foods are your energy levels' worst nightmare. Despite being a no-hassle option, these foods generally create a quick rise in blood sugar and insulin levels, followed by a drop in energy. [4]Try and avoid food from a package or box wherever you can!

3.Need energy? Try Vitamin B

Dubbed as the wonder vitamin, the energiser vitamin, the head to toe vitamin; B vitamins are the one-stop energy shop! B Vitamins have a direct impact on your energy levels, brainpower, and cell metabolism, so if you're failing to get enough B vitamins from your diet, you're likely feeling rather fatigued.

Vitamin B12 is an essential nutrient which helps the body convert the food you eat into glucose, giving you energy. Foods like sugars and carbohydrates are best consumed in small amounts because they waste a large number of B vitamins to help metabolise them into a usable energy source. [5]

If you're feeling stressed, overwhelmed or even low, Vitamin B6 could provide some of the help you need. Vitamin B6 helps the body manufacture neurotransmitters such as serotonin which is responsible for supporting your moods, digestion and general body functions. [8]

For high strength B vitamins, tryme|today Energise (https://www.metoday.com/products/energise)with adaptogenic herbs, Siberian ginseng and ashwagandha to help support energy production, relieve stress and support healthy brain function.

If you want to try and get it from a natural source you can consume foods that are rich in B vitamins, such as bananas, brown rice, red meat, eggs, beans, lentils, dark leafy vegetables (broccoli, spinach), sunflower seeds, almonds and avocado. [6]

4.Restoring energy through sleep

Getting enough sleep can help protect your mental health, physical health and quality of life, but most importantly, it can maintain your energy levels throughout the day.

During deep sleep, your body restores many of its functions back to working order. This includes your temperature regulation, immune system, steady hormone levels, and a good appetite, which in turn play a role in how much energy you have.

Make sure you are getting an average of 7-8 hours sleep a night. You can set your bedtime alarm clock to remind you when to start getting ready for bed. Sometimes the hardest part is peeling your eyes away from Netflix!

To help improve the quality of your sleep you can make sure the night mode is turned on your phone at 8pm every night to reduce your blue light exposure, sip a chamomile tea, write a to-do list for the next day before you hop into bed so your mind can rest and read a book instead of scrolling through your phone.

Our me|today team cares so much about your sleep that we wrote a blog on how to get the best night's rest possible - check it out here https://www.metoday.com/blog-article/help-i-cant-sleep

Always read the label. Take only as directed and in conjunction with a healthy balanced diet.

If symptoms persist, see your healthcare professional. Me Today NZ Ltd.

