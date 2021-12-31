Me Today : Top Tips for Winter Wellness

With darker days and colder nights on the horizon, it's more important than ever to add self-care to your daily ritual. Stay on top of your mental and physical health over the chilly winter months with these top tips.

Get a dose of nature‍

As tempting as it can be to hibernate with Netflix and treats over winter, take advantage of the natural daylight to support a healthy immune system and manage your mood. Taking a walk in the sunlight will not only help raise your vitamin D levels but will also allow you to breathe new bacteria into your microbiome. The great news here is that the more diverse your microbiome is, the healthier it tends to be. In fact, studies(1) show that spending time outdoors relaxes your nervous system, leaving you less likely to over-think or worry.

Keep your skin hydrated

As we head into the cooler months, it is important to look after your skin and that means hydrating from the inside-out and the outside-in. The first step is researching a skincare routine and sticking to it. This helps to keep your skin in balance so it can help to boost your immune function. All the systems in your body are connected, so what you put on your skin can affect your mood, metabolism and even your overall health. Our range of skincare is cruelty-free, rich in botanicals, antioxidants & vitamins, formulated to hydrate, protect and comfort your skin.

Manage your stress levels

What's the most natural way to beat the winter blues? You guessed it, exercise! Moving your body has been touted as nature's mood booster so keep on top of your stress levels by moving your body regularly. As well as releasing happy endorphins, exercise can help reduce stress and anxiety. If it's just too cold outside, head to YouTube for an endless range of at-home exercise videos. We love Yoga With Adrienne for a stress-free yoga experience suited to all ability levels.





Be proactive

Strike before the winter bugs strike you. Before you even start to feel down, be sure you are doing everything possible to boost your immune system and support your health. Taking daily supplements before the annual round of winter ills and chills takes effect is at the top of our priority list. Our me|today Protect supplement is specially formulated with echinacea, vitamin C, olive leaf and zinc to strengthen the body's immune defences.

Nourish from the inside-out

Keep up your intake of fruits, vegetables and foods that are high in antioxidants. Green vegetables are packed with vitaminC, so be sure to load up on kale, spinach, brussel sprouts and broccoli to get your daily dose. Healthy doesn't have to be boring! Add flavourful ingredients to your winter dishes, like onions, garlic, ginger and coriander, to add a dash of immune support. The unsung hero of curing winter woes is Turmeric, a spice traditionally used in Chinese and Indian practice. It can be used to support overall well being and even cardiovascular health, plus it acts as a powerful antioxidant. Turmeric can be found in our me|today Becalm supplement too!



Prevention in the palm of your hand

The best preventative measure to keep yourself and your family healthy is frequent hand-washing. Sing Happy Birthday to yourself twice at the bathroom sink while washing your hands with me|today Protect Hand Wash to keep germs at bay. And what do you use almost as often as your hands? Your phone. As modern-day technology has become an extension of ourselves, it can also extend the pathway for germs. In fact, a recent study(2) found that a cellphone has 18 times more bacteria than the handle of a public restroom, so give your phone a little wipe down while you're at it!

Cultivating true, long lasting health can be achieved by adopting healthy, sustainable habits into your everyday life. Adding supplements to support your immune function, exercising daily and eating nutritious foods are the most proven ways to stay healthy during winter, and to do it naturally. It's self-care made easy!

