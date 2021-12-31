Log in
Me Today : Where to Start with Serums

12/31/2021 | 09:47pm EST
Beauty Where to Start with Serums Wednesday, January 13, 2021

So you want to know where to start with serums? Our product developer, Celeste shares her top tips on how to maximise your glowy-ness:

"Serums are the most effective way to deliver a highly concentrated, potent dose of active ingredients to address a specific concern. From brightening and hydration to firmness and oil control, serums penetrate deep into your kin's dermis to deliver results.

For this reason they should always be applied to your skin early in your regimen, after cleansing and toning but before your moisturiser and sunscreen."

All our serums have been specifically designed for layering on the skin in order to maximise results. Just make sure you follow these three key rules:

  1. Apply your products in order of thinnest to thickest consistency.
  2. To maximise the efficacy of each product you do need to allow time for each product to fully absorb. Luckily for you busy-bees we've designed our products to only require about 10 seconds for absorption.
  3. Less is more and you should only need one pump of serum for your whole face. If you have any excess, rub it into your neck as it's one of the most commonly neglected areas but one of the first to show early signs of ageing!

We recommend patch testing. If irritation occurs rinse immediately and discontinue use. In the unlikely event of a negative reaction, see your healthcare professional. Me Today NZ Ltd, Auckland

Disclaimer

Me Today Ltd. published this content on 01 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2022 02:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
