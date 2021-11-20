Log in
MeDIA eYe NFT Portal - Successfully Completes Its Public Launch of Eye Token

11/20/2021 | 06:55pm EST
London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2021) - MeDIA eYe NFT Portal successfully completed its public launch. MeDIA eYe NFT Portal is a "Baas" - Blockchain-as-a-Service platform built to enhance and simplify the process involved in buying, selling, minting, collecting, promoting and creating value with NFTs.

MeDIA eYe is NFTs UNBOUND

Recent Milestones Achieved:

Sold out! Presale exceeded $500k USD hardcap
Sold out! Dual IDO on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain
over 3000+ token holders on 1st day of trading

50% of MeDIA eYe NFT Portal fees go to cohort farm and user rewards
25% of fees used for buyback and operating costs
25% governance + management fees to DAO, the equivalent in eYe tokens are burned each month
70% locked liquidity on Uniswap and Pancakeswap

Fully Diluted Market Cap of $30 million on first day of launch
Curated NFT airdrops to eYe token holders

Token contract for eYe on Ethereum and eYe on BSC:
0x9a257c90fa239fba07771ef7da2d554d148c2e89
eYe token listed on Uniswap and Pancakeswap

About MeDIA eYe:

The Media eYe platform is designed to be user friendly, offering a "frictionless" experience for its users. MeDIA eYe is a multi-chain platform that offers a broad array of functionality designed to support a wide range of use cases for NFTs. MeDIA eYe is designed to be fully interoperable with EVM-compatible blockchains, with launch of its platform scheduled for November 2021, on both Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain. Further expansion of its platform services on other blockchains to follow, such as; Avalanche, Solana… in the first half of 2022.

MeDIA eYe is community-centric and highly focused on helping its users create value with NFTs across a broad range of market segments. The platform also focuses on reducing costs for its users by offering the first cross-chain subscription service in the NFT sector. MeDIA eYe removes the technical experience barrier for inexperienced blockchain users, through it's easy to use, fun and stress-free platform.

For the latest updates on MeDIA eYe, the upcoming IDO, and more, visit the MeDIA eYe Official Blog page.

For more general information, and to stay up-to-date on the MeDIA eYe platform, visit the official MeDIA eYe community links below:

Website: https://mediaeyenft.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MeDIAeYeNFT

Telegram:https://t.me/MeDIAeYeNFTofficial

Media Contact -
MeDIA eYe NFT
ir@mediaeyenft.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/104520


© Newsfilecorp 2021
