Meadows seeks to move Fulton County election case to federal court

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows filed notice on Tuesday seeking to move a case brought against him by the district attorney in Georgia's Fulton County to federal court, according to a court document.

Meadows, who served in the Trump administration, was among those charged with former U.S. President Donald Trump for trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat to Democrat Joe Biden. (Reporting by Jasper Ward; Editing by Caitlin Webber)