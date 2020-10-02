Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
Toute l'actualité
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Meal Kit Delivery Services Market will Showcase Positive Impact During 2020-2024 | Growing Use of Advanced Analytics Tools to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 06:01am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the meal kit delivery services market and it is poised to grow by USD 15.93 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201002005024/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. We offer $1000 worth of FREE customization

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Albertsons Companies Inc., Blue Apron Holdings Inc., Fresh Direct LLC, HelloFresh SE, Mindful Chef Ltd., Relish Labs LLC, SCA Investments Ltd., SunBasket Inc., Three Limes Inc., and Tyson Foods Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Growing use of advanced analytics tools has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Meal Kit Delivery Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Meal Kit Delivery Services Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Vegetarian
    • Non-vegetarian
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

Meal Kit Delivery Services Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The meal kit delivery services market report covers the following areas:

  • Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Size
  • Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Trends
  • Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies customers looking for a convenient option with the advent of faster lifestyle as one of the prime reasons driving the meal kit delivery services market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Meal Kit Delivery Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist meal kit delivery services market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the meal kit delivery services market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the meal kit delivery services market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of meal kit delivery services market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product placement
  • Non-Vegetarian - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Vegetarian - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Albertsons Companies Inc.
  • Blue Apron Holdings Inc.
  • Fresh Direct LLC
  • HelloFresh SE
  • Mindful Chef Ltd.
  • Relish Labs LLC
  • SCA Investments Ltd.
  • SunBasket Inc.
  • Three Limes Inc.
  • Tyson Foods Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:20a
PU
06:20a
PU
06:20a
PU
06:20a
PU
06:20a
AQ
06:19aTELENAV : Special Committee Confirms Receipt of Non-Binding “Go Private” Proposal
BU
06:18aARCUS ASA :  Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
06:17aWALMART INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:17aHEALTHCARE MERGER CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06:17aBAYER AG : Independant Research reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Options investor makes big bets on Nasdaq's popular 'FANG' stocks
2ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS-ROYCE : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Two Airbus H135 helicopters delivered to support space exploration at NASA's Kennedy Spac..
4THE BOEING COMPANY : BOEING : to Develop Next-generation Satellite System for U.S. Space Force
5VINCI SA : VINCI : ACS Gets Offer for Industrial Unit From Vinci, Valuing Business at EUR5.2 Billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group