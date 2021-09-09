Log in
Meal Prep Pioneer Dream Dinners Expands Home Delivery

09/09/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Photos and sample kits are available for review

SEATTLE, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Dinners, which created the meal prep concept nearly 20 years ago, is now helping busy families get dinner on the table nationwide with the expansion of its meal kit home delivery program.

The only meal prep company solely focused on families, Dream Dinners offers an expansive, kid-approved menu. “Our mission always has been to make gathering around the family table a cornerstone of daily life,” said co-founder and current CEO Tina Kuna, who is credited with creating the retail meal prep industry in 2002. Dream Dinners also is the only national meal prep franchise.

Dream Dinners recently expanded its home delivery program from six to 31 states. It also has 69 retail kitchens where customers assemble kits or pick up ones made for them. Combined with its expanded home delivery service, Dream Dinners now serves families in 48 of the 50 U.S. states.

Kits are prepared from fresh ingredients then frozen, eliminating planning, shopping and chopping. Cooking the meals takes as little as 30 minutes.

“As a mom, I know that spending time together as a family is especially important right now,” Kuna said. “I’m very pleased that many more families will be able to take advantage of the convenience meal kits provide.”

Home delivery boxes include four family-style dinners. The $99 medium box serves up to three people; the $179 large box feeds up to six. Shipping is free, and there is no commitment.

The September home delivery menu features 12 chef-created meals that delight both kids and grown-ups, including Maple Glazed Pork Tenderloin, Thai Coconut Shrimp Over Jasmine Rice, Mini Turkey Meatloaves with Bacon Ranch Green Beans, and Crunchy Oven Fried Chicken Tenders.

Menu and prices vary at local meal prep kitchens. Delivery is not available to all locations.

About Dream Dinners, the Original Meal Kit Company™

Founded in 2002, Dream Dinners’ mission is to make gathering around the family table a cornerstone of daily life. Guests choose from seasonal, rotating monthly menus, with meal kits prepared from fresh ingredients then frozen until cooked. They are available in the Continental United States at one of 69 retail kitchens or through Dream Dinners’ home delivery service.

Learn more at www.dreamdinners.com and www.dreamdinnersfranchise.com.

Contact:
Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter
BRitter@bradritter.com
740.815.1892 (mobile)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8328bdc-6ff8-4005-8147-a2114a7feb5d


Primary Logo

Dream Dinners Mom

Busy moms in 48 states can now buy Dream Dinners' family friendly meal kits, either from a local kitchen or Dream Dinners expanded home delivery service.

© GlobeNewswire 2021
HOT NEWS