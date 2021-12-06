Log in
Measures Adopted to Curb Illegal Mining

12/06/2021 | 05:42am EST
Ministry of Mines
Measures Adopted to Curb Illegal Mining
Posted On: 06 DEC 2021 3:47PM by PIB Delhi

The Ministry of Mines, through Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), has developed the Mining Surveillance System (MSS), in coordination with Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications & Geo-informatics (BISAG), Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) to use space technology for curbing illegal mining activities of major minerals in the country.

The system checks upto 500 meters around the existing mining lease boundary for any excavation activity which is likely to be an incidence of illegal mining. Any excavation activity found is flagged-off as a trigger which in turn is sent to the State Government for field verification. A user-friendly mobile app for MSS has also been launched for the use of general public for raising complaint of illegal mining activities. Every complaint received through the app is forwarded to the respective State Government for taking appropriate action in the matter.

Penalty for illegal mining was made more stringent by the Central Government through amendment of the MMDR Act in 2015. The penalties have been increased from Rs 25 thousand per hectare to Rs 5 Lakh per hectare and the term of the imprisonment has been increased from 2 years to 5 years for contravention of section 4(1) and 4(1A) of the Act. Further, Section 23C of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 (MMDR Act), empowers the State Governments to frame rules to prevent illegal mining, transportation and storage of minerals and for the purposes connected therewith. Hence, control of illegal mining comes within the jurisdiction of the State Governments.

Based on the quarterly returns on illegal mining submitted by various State Governments to IBM, details of instances of illegal mining (both major minerals and minor minerals) reported in the country alongwith the action taken is given in the Annexure.

ANNEXURE (PQ 921)

DETAILS OF INSTANCES OF ILLEGAL MINING (FOR BOTH MAJOR AND MINOR MINERALS) REPORTED FROM 2017-18 TO 2020-21

Illegal mining cases

Action taken from 2017-18 to 2020-21

Sr.

No.

State

2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21

FIR

Lodged (Nos.)

Court Cases Filed (Nos.)

Vehicle Seized (No.)

Fine realized by

State Govt.

(Rs. Lakh)

1

Andhra

Pradesh

8128

7644

8354

10736

66

39

2653

63748.891

2

Chhattisgarh

4857

5060

6449

5376

0

16366

0

3862.339

3

Gujarat

7827

7679

7476

7164

492

53

23404

38563.317

4

Haryana

1391

1380

1251

1384

630

0

0

2536.008

5

Himachal Pradesh

1753

590

2424

4339

84

1053

17

245.050

6

Jammu & Kashmir

1485

n.r

n.r

n.r

0

0

1485

15.896

7

Jharkhand

2772

3132

3269

n.r

2262

1051

8759

4083.115

8

Karnataka

4669

4101

4935

5584

4187

1524

1895

9904.805

9

Kerala

8315

7797

8575

7400

0

0

0

20196.630

10

Madhya

Pradesh

15205

16405

8223

11157

61

23799

29

180255.981

11

Maharashtra 26628

13436

10456

11002

8461

0

61522

40450.770

12

Odisha

47

29

16

18

2

0

17

759.790

13

Rajasthan

6632

17118

4027

5815

2841

89

295802

26727.921

14

Tamilnadu

132

113

66

70

36959

1636

43597

10893.134

15

Telangana

6143

6553

7039

5620

0

0

2

4486.510

16

Uttar

Pradesh

20214

24455

n.r

n.r

677

4423

0

11667.530

Grand Total

116198 115492

72560

75665

56722

50033 439182

418397.687

This information was given by the Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in RajyaSabha today.

****

MV/RKP



(Release ID: 1778467)Visitor Counter : 24


Disclaimer

Ministry of Mines of the Republic of India published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 10:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS