Measures Adopted to Curb Illegal Mining



Posted On: 06 DEC 2021 3:47PM by PIB Delhi

The Ministry of Mines, through Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), has developed the Mining Surveillance System (MSS), in coordination with Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications & Geo-informatics (BISAG), Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) to use space technology for curbing illegal mining activities of major minerals in the country.

The system checks upto 500 meters around the existing mining lease boundary for any excavation activity which is likely to be an incidence of illegal mining. Any excavation activity found is flagged-off as a trigger which in turn is sent to the State Government for field verification. A user-friendly mobile app for MSS has also been launched for the use of general public for raising complaint of illegal mining activities. Every complaint received through the app is forwarded to the respective State Government for taking appropriate action in the matter.

Penalty for illegal mining was made more stringent by the Central Government through amendment of the MMDR Act in 2015. The penalties have been increased from Rs 25 thousand per hectare to Rs 5 Lakh per hectare and the term of the imprisonment has been increased from 2 years to 5 years for contravention of section 4(1) and 4(1A) of the Act. Further, Section 23C of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 (MMDR Act), empowers the State Governments to frame rules to prevent illegal mining, transportation and storage of minerals and for the purposes connected therewith. Hence, control of illegal mining comes within the jurisdiction of the State Governments.

Based on the quarterly returns on illegal mining submitted by various State Governments to IBM, details of instances of illegal mining (both major minerals and minor minerals) reported in the country alongwith the action taken is given in the Annexure.

ANNEXURE (PQ 921)

DETAILS OF INSTANCES OF ILLEGAL MINING (FOR BOTH MAJOR AND MINOR MINERALS) REPORTED FROM 2017-18 TO 2020-21

Illegal mining cases Action taken from 2017-18 to 2020-21 Sr. No. State 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 FIR Lodged (Nos.) Court Cases Filed (Nos.) Vehicle Seized (No.) Fine realized by State Govt. (Rs. Lakh) 1 Andhra Pradesh 8128 7644 8354 10736 66 39 2653 63748.891 2 Chhattisgarh 4857 5060 6449 5376 0 16366 0 3862.339 3 Gujarat 7827 7679 7476 7164 492 53 23404 38563.317 4 Haryana 1391 1380 1251 1384 630 0 0 2536.008 5 Himachal Pradesh 1753 590 2424 4339 84 1053 17 245.050 6 Jammu & Kashmir 1485 n.r n.r n.r 0 0 1485 15.896 7 Jharkhand 2772 3132 3269 n.r 2262 1051 8759 4083.115 8 Karnataka 4669 4101 4935 5584 4187 1524 1895 9904.805 9 Kerala 8315 7797 8575 7400 0 0 0 20196.630 10 Madhya Pradesh 15205 16405 8223 11157 61 23799 29 180255.981 11 Maharashtra 26628 13436 10456 11002 8461 0 61522 40450.770 12 Odisha 47 29 16 18 2 0 17 759.790 13 Rajasthan 6632 17118 4027 5815 2841 89 295802 26727.921 14 Tamilnadu 132 113 66 70 36959 1636 43597 10893.134 15 Telangana 6143 6553 7039 5620 0 0 2 4486.510 16 Uttar Pradesh 20214 24455 n.r n.r 677 4423 0 11667.530 Grand Total 116198 115492 72560 75665 56722 50033 439182 418397.687

This information was given by the Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in RajyaSabha today.

