Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Measuring Development 2021: Emerging Data and Methods in Global Health Research

04/02/2021 | 12:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • The field of public health has seen major methodological progress in recent years, catalyzed in no small part by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Around the world, researchers are using new types of data and new analytical tools to measure, track, and analyze health trends, interventions, and behaviors. On Wednesday, March 31st, 2021 - Thursday, April 1st, 2021, CEGA and the World Bank Group will co-host our 7th Annual Measuring Development Conference: Emerging Data and Methods in Global Health Research. The online event will showcase applications of novel data and approaches to health challenges in low- and middle-income countries.

    Pleasesee the list of confirmed speakers on our event webpage (we're updating the agenda daily) and register here to attend.

    Preliminary Schedule

    Day one (Wednesday, March 31st) will feature our keynote speaker, as well as talks on Leveraging Online and Social Media Data for COVID-19 Response, Novel Data and Methods for Disease Tracking and Response, a panel on Health, Data, and the Environment, and lightning round sessions.

    Day Two(Thursday, April 1st) will feature workshops run by Esri and Atlas AI that will train practitioners, academics, and public sector professionals in the use of innovative tools and open access datasets to respond to disease and analyze health trends and interventions. We will also host sessions on public health responses to the pandemic, innovative measurement for mental health, and effective coverage in healthcare.

  • Ziad Obermeyer, CEGA faculty affiliate and Blue Cross of California Distinguished Associate Professor of Health Policy and Management at the Berkeley School of Public Health, will deliver the keynote address on March 31st. Obermeyer's research applies innovative econometric methods and machine learning tools to analyze medicine and health policy. Among other applications, Obermeyer has used algorithmic methods to analyze racial bias in healthcare and help healthcare professionals use data-driven predictions in their decision-making.

  • The Center for Effective Global Action (CEGA) is the West Coast hub for research on global development, headquartered at the University of California, Berkeley.

    The World Bank's Development Impact Evaluation (DIME)group generates high-quality and operationally relevant data and research to transform development policy, help reduce extreme poverty, and secure shared prosperity.

    The Analytics and Tools unit in the World Bank's Development Economics Data Group delivers data science products and analytical services to support World Bank lending and data operations.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 04:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:23aDollar heads for third weekly gain as payrolls data looms
RE
01:23aIndia reports six-month high of COVID-19 daily infections amid new curbs
RE
01:14aAMERICAN AIRLINES  : Texas threatens to become next flash point on voting rules
RE
12:58aRobust U.S. employment growth expected in March, jobs deficit remains large
RE
12:36aIndonesia expands tax breaks for sales of bigger cars
RE
12:28aBANK OF THAILAND  : The Way Forward for Retail Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) in ThailandMs.Vachira Arromdee Assistant Governor of the Financial Markets Operations Group
PU
12:16aChina stocks set for weekly gain on upbeat economic data
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:08aMonetary Policy Transmission, Bank Market Power, and Wholesale Funding Reliance
PU
12:08aLiving Standards of Chinese Opium Smokers in Colonial Singapore
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Ford resumes political donations after review
2AMMB HOLDINGS : AMMB : Malaysia's AmBank to raise around $196 million via private placement
3SUEZ : SUEZ : Canal must upgrade quickly to avoid future disruption - shipping sources
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : Texas threatens to become next flash point on voting rules
5U.S. ENERGY CORP. : U S ENERGY : OPEC+ to ease oil curbs from May after U.S. calls Saudi
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ