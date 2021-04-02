Measuring Development 2021: Emerging Data and Methods in Global Health Research

The field of public health has seen major methodological progress in recent years, catalyzed in no small part by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Around the world, researchers are using new types of data and new analytical tools to measure, track, and analyze health trends, interventions, and behaviors. On Wednesday, March 31st, 2021 - Thursday, April 1st, 2021, CEGA and the World Bank Group will co-host our 7th Annual Measuring Development Conference: Emerging Data and Methods in Global Health Research. The online event will showcase applications of novel data and approaches to health challenges in low- and middle-income countries.



Pleasesee the list of confirmed speakers on our event webpage (we're updating the agenda daily) and register here to attend.

Preliminary Schedule



Day one (Wednesday, March 31st) will feature our keynote speaker, as well as talks on Leveraging Online and Social Media Data for COVID-19 Response, Novel Data and Methods for Disease Tracking and Response, a panel on Health, Data, and the Environment, and lightning round sessions.



Day Two(Thursday, April 1st) will feature workshops run by Esri and Atlas AI that will train practitioners, academics, and public sector professionals in the use of innovative tools and open access datasets to respond to disease and analyze health trends and interventions. We will also host sessions on public health responses to the pandemic, innovative measurement for mental health, and effective coverage in healthcare.