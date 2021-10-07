Measuring success in transboundary water cooperation: lessons from World Bank engagements

How do we know when international cooperation is successful? A senior U.N. official once suggested that cooperation is like elephants mating: it all takes place at a very high level, there is a lot of noise, and it takes years to know the result. While this might be just a cynical joke, it contains a grain of truth: the success of international cooperation is often difficult to measure because results are often intangible and materialize over very long-time scales. And while measuring successful cooperation might sound like academic musing, it is a practical question for governments today given the centrality of cooperation to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The three Is

We track results along the three 'Is': Information, Institutions and Investments. Under the first I, we track if our work supports the creation of information, but also of systems capable of collecting, storing, and processing data for water management. An example comes from the Western Balkans, where five countries use a river flood forecasting system set-up with the support of the World Bank. The system provides early warning on flood risk in the Sava river basin, protecting lives and economies from the destructive force of water.

We also track progress on institutions to understand if our work helps deliver the economic and legal instruments needed to share water. These might include, for example, creation of river basin authorities, laws for watershed protection or hydropower-sharing agreements. A success story comes from West Africa, where, with the support of the World Bank, the Senegal River Basin Authority (OMVS) integrated Guinea among its members (Senegal, Mali and Mauritania).

Finally, we track success in terms of investments: has our work led to the identification and construction of green or gray infrastructure to manage water cooperatively? To do this, we typically measure the investment volume of a project, such as nature-based solutions to restore river sources or dams to generate hydropower, as a proxy for success. In Eastern Africa for example, a US$340 million World Bank concessional loan supports the construction of the Rusumo Falls Hydroelectric Plant, to generate electricity within a cooperative framework between Burundi, Rwanda, and Tanzania. The global results are even more uplifting: over the past twenty years, World Bank support has been able to inform and mobilize more than 25 billion US $ in investments for transboundary water cooperation around the world.

Measuring outcomes that matter

The three Is enable countries to reap the benefits of cooperation: electricity from shared hydroelectric infrastructure, trade along inland waterways, food production thanks to shared irrigation infrastructure. It's not enough to create an institution or build infrastructures to share water, if that institution or infrastructure is not going to create value for the countries involved. Our goal is not only to support countries in developing the three Is, but to ensure that countries make progress on the SDGs, for example, by expanding access to clean energy and nutritious food, and their climate change targets. Hence, we also track if our transboundary water engagements are having the intended development effect. To do so, we measure the value they generate in terms of social, environmental, and economic outcomes.