Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Measuring the cost of equity of euro area banks

02/08/2021 | 10:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Carlo Altavilla, Paul Bochmann,

Jeroen De Ryck, Ana-Maria Dumitru,

Maciej Grodzicki, Heinrich Kick,

Cecilia Melo Fernandes, Jonas Mosthaf,

Charles O'Donnell, Spyros Palligkinis

Occasional Paper Series

Measuring the cost of equity of euro area banks

No 254 / January 2021

Disclaimer: This paper should not be reported as representing the views of the European Central Bank (ECB). The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the ECB.

Contents

Abstract

3

Non-technical summary

4

1

Introduction

6

2

Survey evidence

8

3

Empirical methodologies

13

3.1

Factor models

13

3.2

Aggregate cost of equity based on factor models

16

3.3

The implied cost of equity models

19

3.4

Results from implied cost of equity models

21

4

Results and model averaging estimates

23

4.1

Comparison among models

23

4.2

Cost of equity estimates based on a model averaging approach

23

4.3

Estimated cost of equity and bank fundamentals

27

5

Cost of equity for unlisted banks

30

5.1

Motivation

30

5.2

Methodology

31

5.3

Results

32

6

Additional evidence

34

6.1

Backtesting using failure events

34

6.2

Comparison of estimated cost of equity and CoCo yields

35

7

Conclusions

37

References

39

Appendix

44

A.1

Robustness of factor models

44

A.2

Data appendix for factor models

46

A.3

Beta estimates and risk premia for factor models

47

ECB Occasional Paper Series No 254 / January 2021

1

A.4

Models used for the implied cost of equity approach

51

A.5

Regression output for the relationship between model-specific

cost of equity estimates and bank characteristics

54

ECB Occasional Paper Series No 254 / January 2021

2

Abstract

The cost of equity for banks equates to the compensation that market participants demand for investing in and holding banks' equity, and has important implications for the transmission of monetary policy and for financial stability. Notwithstanding its importance, the cost of equity is unobservable and therefore needs to be estimated. This occasional paper provides estimates of the cost of equity for listed and unlisted euro area banks using a three-step methodology. In the first step, ten different models are estimated. In the second step, the models' results are combined applying an equal-weighting procedure. In the third step, the combined costs of equity for individual banks are aggregated at the euro area level and according to banks' business models. The results suggest that, since the Great Financial Crisis of

2007-08, the premia that investors demand to compensate them for the risk they bear when financing banks' equity has been persistently higher than the return on equity (ROE) generated by banks. We show that our estimates of cost of equity have plausible relationships to banks' fundamentals. The cost of equity tends to be higher for banks that are riskier (higher non-performing loan ratios), less efficient (higher cost-to-income ratio), and with more unstable funding sources (higher relative reliance on interbank deposits). Finally, we use bank fundamentals to estimate the cost of equity for unlisted banks. In general, unlisted banks are found to have a somewhat lower cost of equity compared to listed banks, with business model characteristics accounting for part of the estimated difference.

JEL codes: G20, G21, E44, G1

Keywords: cost of equity, monetary policy, financial stability, banking supervision

ECB Occasional Paper Series No 254 / January 2021

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ECB - European Central Bank published this content on 22 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 15:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:47aEthereum hits record high at $1,771.55, last up 1.3% on heels of bitcoin rally and tesla investment news
RE
04:47aProactive news headlines including NexTech AR Solutions, Karora Resources, BTU Metals Corp and Algernon Pharmaceuticals
GL
04:46aZEU TECHNOLOGIES : ZeUPay Completes Acquisition of Prego International Group AS
AQ
04:46aDEADLINE TOMORROW : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Qiwi plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
PR
04:46aNOKIA : Thinking about buying stock in InspireMD, iBio, Nokia, Novan, or T2 Biosystems?
PR
04:46aAxcient's Charlie Tomeo Named 2021 CRN Channel Chief
GL
04:45aEurofins' US Transplant Diagnostics and Cleveland Clinic Sign a Licensing Agreement to Expand Access to an Innovative, Novel Biomarker for Detecting Rejection in Kidney Transplant Patients
PR
04:45aCITRIX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
04:45aUnilever partners with Bid Black to showcase Black production talent
PU
04:45aRoofReplacementMelbourne.com.au Offers the Highest Quality Roof Replacements in Melbourne
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Musk's Tesla electrifies bitcoin with $1.5 billion bet, car payments pledge
2SoftBank's Son hails 'golden eggs' as Vision Fund rallies
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Lawmakers challenge HSBC on Hong Kong activist's accounts
4RWE, Total, BP among winners in UK offshore wind farm auction
5APPLE INC. : Apple's Talks With Hyundai Break Down

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ