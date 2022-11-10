Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Meatpacker JBS's plunging profit beats forecasts

11/10/2022 | 05:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA is seen in the unit in the city of Jundiai

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazil's JBS SA, the world's largest meat producer, on Thursday said quarterly profit plunged 47.1%, but results still beat analysts' estimates as higher revenues helped offset shrinking margins in its U.S. beef division.

The company posted a third-quarter net profit of 4.01 billion reais ($745.35 million), while analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected it to land at 3.75 billion reais.

Net revenue grew 6.8% to 98.9 billion reais, mainly driven by 22.3% sales growth at its brand Seara and its Australian unit, that reported growth of 19.5%.

JBS Beef North America, usually the firm's cash cow, had revenue of 29.15 billion reais, down 4.8% from the previous year.

"As the U.S. beef business margin normalizes, we observe a strengthening of the segment in the Brazilian and Australian markets," said JBS chief executive Gilberto Tomazoni.

The beef unit in North America reported adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 2.52 billion reais, a sharp 67.5% decline from a year ago.

The unit's operational profitability, measured by its EBITDA margin, fell 16.7 percentage points to 8.7%.

($1 = 5.3800 reais)

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE FUTURE (GF) - CMG/C1 0.51% 178.625 End-of-day quote.6.83%
LIVE CATTLE FUTURE (LE) - CMG/C1 0.86% 152.875 End-of-day quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy"
05:56pThe securities commission of the bahamas says took action to fre…
RE
05:55pNASA Assesses Moon Rocket Following Hurricane Nicole
DJ
05:52pCitigroup, funds in talks to end lawsuit over errant $500 million Revlon payment
RE
05:51pMeatpacker JBS's plunging profit beats forecasts
RE
05:48pFtx.com's assets have been frozen by the bahamas securities comm…
RE
05:46pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 2.25% to 100.41 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pEuro Gains 1.95% to $1.0209 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pSterling Gains 3.15% to $1.1715 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pDollar Lost 3.71% to 140.97 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pCrypto broker Genesis discloses locked funds on FTX
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. consumer prices increase less than expected in October
2Crypto markets teeter with FTX after Binance abandons bailout
3Futures rise as focus shifts to inflation data
4Tata Motors falls as core earnings fail to impress
5SIXT-STAEMME : Buy rating from Berenberg

HOT NEWS