Meatpackers convinced Trump officials to keep plants running during COVID crisis -U.S. House report

May 12 (Reuters) - Top U.S. meatpacking companies drafted
the executive order issued by President Donald Trump in 2020 to
keep meat plants running and convinced his administration to
encourage workers to stay on the job at the height of the
COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report https://coronavirus.house.gov/sites/democrats.coronavirus.house.gov/files/2022.5.12%20-%20SSCC%20report%20on%20Meatpacking%20FINAL.pdf
released on Thursday by a U.S. House panel.
The report by the House of Representatives Select
Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis details the meat
industry’s influence on Trump's White House as it tried to keep
production rolling even as employees fell ill.
More than 59,000 meatpacking workers at plants owned by the
nation's top five meatpackers contracted COVID-19 in the first
year of the pandemic and at least 269 died, according to the
first report by the panel, released in October.
"The shameful conduct of corporate executives pursuing
profit at any cost during a crisis and government officials
eager to do their bidding regardless of resulting harm to the
public must never be repeated," committee chair Representative
James Clyburn said.
The North American Meat Institute, the leading meat industry
trade group, said the report "distorts the truth" and "uses
20/20 hindsight and cherry picks data to support a narrative
that is completely unrepresentative of the early days of an
unprecedented national emergency."
The report - based on thousands of documents and interviews
with workers, union officials and experts - found that in April
2020, meatpacking companies led by Tyson Foods and
Smithfield Foods drafted an executive order invoking the Defense
Production Act (DPA) to keep meat plants open.
The DPA, which was enacted in 1950, gives the president
emergency powers to control the domestic economy.
The companies sent the draft to Department of Agriculture
(USDA) officials and corresponded extensively with the White
House, USDA, and other administration officials before the order
https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2020-05-01/pdf/2020-09536.pdf
was finalized and signed on April 28, the report found.
Industry executives argued at the time that domestic meat
supply was threatened by worker absenteeism.
Those concerns were "baseless," the House report said. USDA
data showed meatpackers had 622 million pounds of frozen pork in
March 2020 and that top meatpackers' pork exports grew as much
as 370% in the first year of the pandemic.
Jim Monroe, Smithfield vice president of corporate affairs,
said the company is proud of its pandemic response.
"Did we make every effort to share with government officials
our perspective on the pandemic and how it was impacting the
food production system? Absolutely," he said.
Gary Mickelson, a Tyson spokesperson, said the company's top
priority is worker health and safety and that it has
collaborated with federal, state and local officials in its
pandemic response in the interest of protecting workers.
In April 2020, meat industry executives also lobbied the
USDA to encourage workers to report to plants as absenteeism
rose, resulting in a public statement to that effect from former
Vice President Mike Pence, the report found.
The industry worked closely with political appointee Mindy
Brashears, the USDA under secretary of food safety, and
corresponded with her via her personal email and cell phone, a
potential violation of the Federal Records Act, the report
found.
The former director of the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention, Robert Redfield, also told the House committee that
he added softening language, like "if feasible," to CDC guidance
for managing COVID-19 spread in meat plants because he was
"persuaded by industry concerns" about the potential impact of
the guidance.
(Reporting by Leah Douglas; Editing by Leslie Adler and Mark
Porter)