Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated :, is Committed to Transparency!

01/06/2021 | 04:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mechanical Technology, Incorporated ("MTI" or the "Company"), a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: MKTY) headquartered in Albany, New York, continues their philosophy of transparency as they enter 2021. 

The management team at MTI took the opportunity to accept a request for an investor phone call.  In the interest of fairness and transparency they have adopted a process of recording and posting investor inquiry meetings to their website as well as filing a Form 8-K.  The discussion mainly focused on management strategy and opportunity around both the Instruments division and the EcoChain division.  See the Form 8-k filing on the SEC EDGAR website and the audio posting on the Company's website, https://www.mechtech.com/investors/.

About MTI

MTI is the parent company of MTI Instruments, Inc. and EcoChain, Inc. Through MTI Instruments, MTI is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use a comprehensive array of technologies to solve complex, real world applications in numerous industries, including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive and data storage. Through EcoChain, MTI is developing a cryptocurrency mining facilities powered by renewable energy that integrate with the bitcoin blockchain network. For more information about MTI, please visit https://www.mechtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements for Mechanical Technology, Incorporated:

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations, as of the date of this communication, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to the successful execution of the Company's business strategy. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the availability of financing; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary partners; the impact of competition, the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

______________________________________________________________________________

Please visit https://www.mechtech.com under News & Events.

Contact Information:
Lisa Brennan
518-218-2592
lbrennan@mtiinstruments.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mechanical-technology-incorporated-is-committed-to-transparency-301202312.html

SOURCE Mechanical Technology, Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:38pMODIVCARE INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:38pBlink Charging Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
04:37pThryv, Inc. Exceeds $2 Million in Transactions in First 2 Months of ThryvPay; Enhances Contactless Payment Options
GL
04:36pOil rises to 10-month high after Saudi output cut, U.S. inventory draw
RE
04:36pINTERNATIONAL PAPER : to Release Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings On February 4, 2021
PR
04:35pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds ANCN, PRVL, WORK, and GNBF Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
PR
04:34pEMBASSY BANCORP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:34pTILT CREATIVE + PRODUCTION : Appoints Scot Crooker as Chief Content Officer
BU
04:33pTENCENT : Trump administration mulls adding Alibaba, Tencent to blacklist of Chinese military cos-sources
RE
04:33pNORTHWEST INDIANA BANCORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ