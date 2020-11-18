Log in
Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market | Global Industry Growth Factors, CAGR Status, Leading Key Players Update, Business Share by Regions Forecast

11/18/2020

Technavio has been monitoring the mechanical thrombectomy devices market and it is poised to grow by USD 246.15 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118005483/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market 2020-2024

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Stryker Corp., Medtronic Plc, Teleflex Inc., Terumo Corp., Penumbra Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Acandis GmbH, Johnson and Johnson, AngioDynamics Inc., and Argon Medical Devices Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increase in CVDs and cerebrovascular diseases will offer immense growth opportunities, the adverse effects of thrombectomy devices will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Hospitals
    • ASCs
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45503

Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our mechanical thrombectomy devices market report covers the following areas:

  • Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market size
  • Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market trends
  • Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market industry analysis

This study identifies the acquisition of small specialized hospitals by tier-1 hospitals as one of the prime reasons driving the mechanical thrombectomy devices market growth during the next few years.

Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the mechanical thrombectomy devices market, including some of the vendors such as Stryker Corp., Medtronic Plc, Teleflex Inc., Terumo Corp., Penumbra Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Acandis GmbH, Johnson and Johnson, AngioDynamics Inc., and Argon Medical Devices Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the mechanical thrombectomy devices market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist mechanical thrombectomy devices market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the mechanical thrombectomy devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the mechanical thrombectomy devices market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mechanical thrombectomy devices market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End user
  • Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ASCs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Stryker Corp.
  • Medtronic Plc
  • Teleflex Inc.
  • Terumo Corp.
  • Penumbra Inc.
  • Boston Scientific Corp.
  • Acandis GmbH
  • Johnson and Johnson
  • AngioDynamics Inc.
  • Argon Medical Devices Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
