MedCraft Healthcare Real Estate : Completes the 150,000 Square Foot Maimonides Doctors Multispecialty Pavilion

New Brooklyn, NY ambulatory care facility offers an innovative, collaborative care practice environment for multiple sub-specialties and convenient patient access

MedCraft Healthcare Real Estate, a leading healthcare real estate firm that specializes in advisory, development, and financing services to health systems and physician practices, announces the opening of a $110 million ambulatory care facility on the campus of Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. MedCraft is one of the most active national healthcare real estate firms on the East Coast with a focus on development, acquisitions and real estate advisory with several leading providers and health systems.

MedCraft Healthcare Real Estate Principal Keith Beneke joins Maimonides President & CEO Kenneth Gibbs and a team of distinguished executives and departmental leaders to cut the ceremonial ribbon at the grand opening of the Maimonides Doctors Multispecialty Pavilion. (Photo: Business Wire)

The 150,000 square foot Maimonides ambulatory care facility includes two levels of underground parking and is located on Ninth Avenue between 48th and 49th Streets in the urban Brooklyn neighborhood. Maimonides Doctors Pavilion, the new flagship center of Maimonides system of care, represents a major milestone in the continued transformation of Maimonides to better serve patients. MedCraft provided full turnkey development services and worked closely with Maimonides executive and physician leadership to create a flexible, collaborative care practice model that facilitates care coordination across specialties and is adaptable to future practice innovations.

"Maimonides is ranked as a top 10 hospital for clinical excellence by the federal government. Patients today not only seek highest quality care, but also exceptional convenience and accessibility. MedCraft has played an important role in executing our vision to increase access to our providers and services through the development of Maimonides Doctors Pavilion," said Kenneth D. Gibbs, President and CEO of Maimonides Medical Center.

Innovative Design Promotes Better Collaboration and Coordination of Care

The new state-of-the-art ambulatory care pavilion brings together more than 35 specialty and primary care practices under one roof for seamless delivery of care and an exceptional patient experience. More than 130 specialists offering medical, surgical, pediatric, cardiovascular, neurological, women’s health and diagnostic services are co-located at Maimonides Doctors Pavilion. The center features more than 160 exam and consultation rooms and includes special teaming areas to streamline collaboration between doctors, nurses and staff for optimal delivery of care. Gensler was the architect and Americon HITT Construction was the construction manager for the building.

“We’re gratified to celebrate the completion of Maimonides Doctors Pavilion and how it advances and integrates Maimonides’ mission to provide exceptional care in a new outpatient facility. Not only does it bring together some of the country's top physicians and services, it offers exceptional convenience, enabling patients to access care across a variety of disciplines in a single location,” said Keith Beneke, principal with MedCraft Healthcare Real Estate.

About MedCraft Healthcare Real Estate, LLC

MedCraft Healthcare Real Estate is a full-service healthcare real estate firm that specializes in advisory, development, and financing services to health systems and physicians. MedCraft has delivered more than 85 projects totaling $3.5 billion throughout their 37-year operating history. Visit www.MedCraft.com.

About Maimonides Medical Center

Maimonides Medical Center is a 711-bed non-profit tertiary care provider in Brooklyn, New York. It operates the largest hospital in Brooklyn as well as the borough's only Children’s Hospital and only full-service Cancer Center. Maimonides physicians are nationally known for clinical excellence, innovation and groundbreaking research. An independent teaching and research institution, Maimonides is a major clinical training site for the SUNY Downstate College of Medicine. Founded in 1911, the Medical Center continues to grow and adapt to the needs of Brooklyn's patients and families. Maimonides is an affiliate of Northwell Health. For additional information on the nationally recognized clinical services at Maimonides Medical Center, please visit www.maimo.org.

