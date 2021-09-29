MedRhythms : Partners with Universal Music Group for Pioneering Prescription Music Platform to Treat Neurologic Injury and Disease

MedRhythms, a digital therapeutics company building direct stimulation solutions that use clinical-grade sensors, software and music to help restore function lost to neurologic disease or injury, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, that provides MedRhythms with access to UMG’s catalog of the most diverse and culturally rich collection of music ever assembled for the purpose of providing prescription music to patients.

MedRhythms’ platform is based on cutting-edge neuroscience that demonstrates how music can profoundly impact the human brain, target specific neural circuitry to enhance clinical outcomes and boost neuroplasticity. In addition to enabling MedRhythms to deliver prescription music to patients, Universal Music Group for Brands, UMG’s global brands partnership team, will provide MedRhythms with resources and insights related to data analytics, cultural intelligence and marketing. UMG’s partnership with MedRhythms began as a collaboration between UMG for Brands and Havas Health.

MedRhythms’ digital therapeutics use music content that is curated and screened via the company’s patented process, which carefully selects and customizes interventions to each user. The process initially analyzes the content for the right characteristics to make it therapeutically valuable for the patients and, once this step is complete, it curates clinical interventions for each individual patient. Research supports that preferred music content increases adherence to treatment and improves therapeutic outcomes, which is why providing patients with music they enjoy is a critical component of the system and why the company’s partnership with UMG is meaningful and important.

Michael Nash, UMG’s Executive Vice President of Digital Strategy, said, “Music has the power to transcend borders, cultures and languages to connect people and elevate the quality of life around the world. Now, with MedRhythms, we’re seeing the power of music harnessed to heal. Our innovative collaboration with MedRhythms will enable UMG to help enhance neurologic treatment for patients across the U.S. We’ve played a central role in promoting music’s growing importance throughout the health and wellness industry—fitness, sleep, meditation—and in this pioneering alliance, we’re privileged to be engaged in extending music’s profound impact to medical therapy.”

MedRhythms and UMG are the first companies to develop an FDA-approved, prescription music platform. MedRhythms is developing a patented platform of evidence-based, prescription digital therapeutics using music to address walking impairments. This platform is based on neuroscience research that shows that auditory rhythm can be used to directly target the human motor system to address walking deficits caused by neurologic injuries and diseases, including stroke, multiple sclerosis (MS), Parkinson’s disease (PD), Alzheimer’s disease and cognitive impairment, and aging-in-place.

“Partnering with UMG is a milestone for MedRhythms that will unlock innumerable doors to improving the quality of care we deliver to patients,” said Brian Harris, CEO and co-founder of MedRhythms. “We are humbled and honored to be collaborating with the world leaders in music-based entertainment and matching this with our world-class scientific team to continue to push the envelope in both music and medicine while making a significant impact in the lives of patients who desperately need this care. This partnership will afford us the opportunity to leverage patient-preferred music to provide top clinical outcomes and build a product that patients are excited to use.”

Due to positive early results in clinical trials, MR-001, MedRhythms’ flagship product intended for those living with chronic stroke walking deficits, received Breakthrough Device designation from the U.S. Federal Drug Administration (FDA) for its potential to provide a more effective treatment for life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating conditions.

MedRhythms’ digital therapeutics that are currently being studied in a multi-site, randomized controlled pivotal trial with chronic stroke survivors at the top rehabilitation hospitals across the country. This UMG partnership builds on recent announcements by MedRhythms that clinical trials are underway for MedRhythms’ assets in acute stroke at UMass Memorial Healthcare, MS at Cleveland Clinic as well as a neuroimaging study at Massachusetts General Hospital, and PD at Boston University and a world-leading hospital.

About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group (EURONEXT: UMG), we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information, visit www.universalmusic.com.

About MedRhythms

MedRhythms, a privately held company headquartered in Portland, ME, is a digital therapeutics company that uses sensors, music, and software to build evidence-based, neurologic interventions to measure and improve walking. MedRhythms is dedicated to developing direct stimulation digital therapeutics, meaning that each therapeutic provides, via prescription music, direct stimulation to enable the mechanism of action in each relevant population. The company has an active pipeline of prescription digital therapeutics targeting rehabilitation and prevention in areas of neurologic injury and disease. The MedRhythms team has extensive experience in rehabilitation techniques utilizing music. The company has roots as a therapy services company that launched out of Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, which the U.S. News & World Report named the No. 2 ranked rehabilitation hospital in the country. To learn more, visit: www.medrhythms.com.

