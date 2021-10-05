Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MedRisk : Webinar Looks at the Psychosocial Factors in Chronic Pain and Return to Work

10/05/2021 | 06:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The free webinar will start at 1 p.m. EDT on October 19

Psychosocial factors are a strong predictor for the development of chronic pain and pose barriers for return to work. How these are identified and addressed in physical therapy are the topic of MedRisk’s “Psychosocial Barriers of Returning to Work” webinar, Tuesday, October 19 at 1 p.m. EDT.

“Biopsychosocial factors have been associated with actual physical changes in the brain and nervous system that increase pain sensitivity and severity,” said Anne Marciniak, PT, DPT, the Team Lead of Clinical Services for MedRisk, who will present the webinar along with Katie McBee, PT, DPT, OCS, MS, CEAS, who is the Director of Workers’ Compensation and Pain Management Initiatives of Phoenix Rehab.

The hour-long presentation gives an overview of the biopsychosocial treatment model, which involves interaction among biological, psychological and sociocultural factors. Presenters discuss the use of a validated measure that identifies the presence of psychosocial risk factors and assigns a level of risk of poor outcomes.

In addition, it discusses the concept of a psychologically informed physical therapy practice, in which the therapist becomes a coach for self-management and behavior modification. This practice is designed to prevent functional limitations associated with pain.

MedRisk, Phoenix Rehab and DentalWorks USA are sponsoring the free, one-hour webinar, and continuing education credits are available for adjusters, registered nurses and nurse case managers in several states. Check here for details and to register for “Psychosocial Barriers of Returning to Work.”

About MedRisk

Based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, MedRisk is the largest managed care organization dedicated to the physical rehabilitation of injured workers. Clinically driven since its inception, the company has an International Scientific Advisory Board that developed and maintains physical medicine-specific, evidence-based guidelines for workers’ compensation. MedRisk, which has successfully completed SSAE 18 SOC Type 1 and 2 examinations, ensures high quality care and delivers outstanding customer service. For more information, visit www.medrisknet.com or call 800-225-9675.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:15aFOMO : Smartguard energy poised for substantial growth in puerto rico
AQ
06:14aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Tread Water After Selloff; Oil Rally Builds
DJ
06:13aCRANFIELD UNIVERSITY : Cranfield joins state-of-the-art R&D centre for next-generation aerostructures
AQ
06:13aQUEEN'S UNIVERSITY BELFAST : New GBP500k digital testbed to create 'step change' in smart manufacturing
AQ
06:12aCISCO : Federal Circuit Clarifies That There Is Not A Heightened Standard For Willful Infringement
AQ
06:11aData and AI Consultancy Mesh-AI Launches with $30m Funding from Columbia Capital
BU
06:10aBRISTOW GROUP INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06:09aASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:09aMCAP ACQUISITION CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:06aCottco Loses Us$2,5m Lint to Fire At Depot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook blames "faulty configuration change" for nearly six-hour outag..
2Facebook : World stocks steady near lows as inflation jitters ease
3Factbox-Electric-vehicle batteries: major players and their expansion p..
4New day, same problems
5E.ON Next to Supply 233,000 Customers of Collapsed UK Energy Firms

HOT NEWS