MedRisk : Webinar Looks at the Psychosocial Factors in Chronic Pain and Return to Work

The free webinar will start at 1 p.m. EDT on October 19

Psychosocial factors are a strong predictor for the development of chronic pain and pose barriers for return to work. How these are identified and addressed in physical therapy are the topic of MedRisk’s “Psychosocial Barriers of Returning to Work” webinar, Tuesday, October 19 at 1 p.m. EDT.

“Biopsychosocial factors have been associated with actual physical changes in the brain and nervous system that increase pain sensitivity and severity,” said Anne Marciniak, PT, DPT, the Team Lead of Clinical Services for MedRisk, who will present the webinar along with Katie McBee, PT, DPT, OCS, MS, CEAS, who is the Director of Workers’ Compensation and Pain Management Initiatives of Phoenix Rehab.

The hour-long presentation gives an overview of the biopsychosocial treatment model, which involves interaction among biological, psychological and sociocultural factors. Presenters discuss the use of a validated measure that identifies the presence of psychosocial risk factors and assigns a level of risk of poor outcomes.

In addition, it discusses the concept of a psychologically informed physical therapy practice, in which the therapist becomes a coach for self-management and behavior modification. This practice is designed to prevent functional limitations associated with pain.

MedRisk, Phoenix Rehab and DentalWorks USA are sponsoring the free, one-hour webinar, and continuing education credits are available for adjusters, registered nurses and nurse case managers in several states. Check here for details and to register for “Psychosocial Barriers of Returning to Work.”

About MedRisk

Based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, MedRisk is the largest managed care organization dedicated to the physical rehabilitation of injured workers. Clinically driven since its inception, the company has an International Scientific Advisory Board that developed and maintains physical medicine-specific, evidence-based guidelines for workers’ compensation. MedRisk, which has successfully completed SSAE 18 SOC Type 1 and 2 examinations, ensures high quality care and delivers outstanding customer service. For more information, visit www.medrisknet.com or call 800-225-9675.

