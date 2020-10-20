MedRisk :'s Brian Peers CompTalk Covers COVID-19's Effect on Telerehabilitation

CompTalk is a new session format for the National Workers’ Compensation and Disability Conference – National Comp

Initially thought to solve access issues for workers’ compensation patients in rural areas or working shifts, telerehabilitation ended up being used more for convenience since MedRisk introduced it in 2017.

While many payers appreciated the patient satisfaction it produced, others were slow to adopt.

COVID-19 changed all that. Some jurisdictions closed physical therapy clinics for weeks. Decreased patient volume caused other clinics to reduce their hours or close temporarily. And some patients chose not to start or continue in-clinic treatment during the pandemic.

Suddenly access was the issue, and without telerehab, some injured workers would receive no physical therapy.

MedRisk’s Vice President of Clinical Services and Provider Relations Brian Peers, DPT, MBA discusses this transition and its lessons during “Telerehab During a Time of Crisis,” a fast-paced CompTalk available on demand at https://wcconference.com/telerehab-in-times-of-crises/ .

Dr. Peers recalls embracing the sudden change, pivoting patients toward telerehab, and shares lessons learned during the TED-Talk-like presentation. “We found many conditions previously recommended for in-clinic care, could be treated just as successfully via telerehab,” he said.

He also discusses the future of telehealth and suggests takeaways for workers’ compensation professionals.

Launched this year by the National Workers’ Compensation and Disability Conference – National Comp, CompTalks are a new series of short videos, designed to educate, enlighten, and inspire meaningful conversations. MedRisk is also a Gold Sponsor of the 2020 National Comp conference, which went virtual this year, starting with a free, one-day telecast on October 21, followed by digital educational sessions scheduled two to three times a month until the 2021 live conference in the fall.

About MedRisk

Based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, MedRisk is the largest managed care organization dedicated to the physical rehabilitation of injured workers. Clinically driven since its inception, the company has an International Scientific Advisory Board that developed and maintains physical medicine-specific, evidence-based guidelines for workers’ compensation. MedRisk, which has successfully completed a SSAE 18 SOC Type 1 and 2 examinations, ensures high quality care and delivers outstanding customer service. For more information, visit www.medrisknet.com or call 800-225-9675.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020005198/en/