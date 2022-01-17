MedX Health Corp. Announces Addition of Three New Screening Services Locations Across Ontario

MedX Health, in partnership with Empower Clinics and The Medi-Collective, launches DermSecure® Screening Platform Services in London, Kitchener, and Etobicoke

MedX Health Corp. ("MedX" or the "Company") (TSXV: MDX), a global leader in teledermatology, is pleased to announce that MedX's leading-edge DermSecure® screening platform services are being offered in Empower's (CSE: CBDT | OTCQB: EPWCF) The Medi-Collective ("TMC") locations across Ontario, Canada.

"As we enter the New Year, we remain optimistic about the opportunity that lies before us," stated MedX VP of North American Sales, Paul Ziemer. "The pandemic has put incredible pressure on health care systems worldwide, further increasing wait times for those who may need it most. The early detection of skin cancer and timely access to care is critical to a successful patient outcome. We are now working with more and more partners like The Medi-Collective, who recognize the value of our platform and its ability to save lives ultimately. Demand for Dermsecure continues to grow, and we are confident that our strategic decisions and the investments in our platform have put us in a strong position to establish MedX as a vital tool in the battle against skin cancer."

The Medi-Collective is currently servicing patients in multiple Ontario communities and establishing itself as an emerging medical service provider in Canada's most populous province. In addition to its extensive roster of existing patients, TMC intends to offer MedX's screening service to walk-in patients shortly.

The Medi-Collective locations offering MedX Health DermSecure® Screening Services:

London, Ontario

94 Fanshawe Park Road East, London 5 Family Physicians on staff In-house Pharmacy for walk-in patients to be serviced shortly



Kitchener, Ontario

537 Frederick Street, Kitchener 3 Family Physicians on staff



Etobicoke, Ontario

440 Brown's Line, Etobicoke 6 Family Physicians on staff

3590 Lake Shore Boulevard, Etobicoke 2 Family Physicians on staff Opening Mid-February



MedX's strategic model to date has focused on multiple market verticals, such as Pharmacy Networks, Medical Clinic and Building Hubs, Medical Scanning Clinics, Mobile and Remote Medical Practices, Esthetics and Skin Care Clinics. The partnership with TMC is the first launch of the MedX DermSecure® screening platform within Canada's primary physician clinic network.

MedX's physician-based model allows family practices with thousands of patients to enhance their healthcare offerings. Providing skin cancer screenings quickly and efficiently addresses patients' concerns over the current long wait times. Family practitioners have enthusiastically welcomed the MedX telemedicine platform. The service is non-invasive, secure, quick and easy to use in their offices and does not require specialized staff to perform scans.

Mike Druhan, MedX President, Dermatology Services, said, "With skin cancer rates continuing to rise since the 1990s, our partnership with Empower and The Medi-Collective provides an enormous opportunity to address the need for early and rapid detection of melanoma, improve patient outcomes, and potentially prevent lesions from unnecessarily becoming fatal. We are excited for what 2022 holds for MedX, as we anticipate more partnerships to grow our national and global presence and realize our purpose of saving lives."

Teledermatology is a subspecialty of dermatology that offers safe and effective virtual care – patient screening and assessment – eliminating the need for in-person appointments with a dermatologist. MedX is a global leader in teledermatology through its high-definition image capture technology, SIAscopy®, and its secure, cloud-based patient management system, DermSecure®, which transmits and stores patient data throughout the assessment process. MedX's SIAscopy® is the only technology globally that captures five high-resolution images of suspicious moles, lesions and skin conditions, including four spectrophotometric images 2mm below the skin's surface. This technology provides detailed patient scans for virtual assessment by a certified dermatologist within 72 hours.

About MedX Health Corp.:

MedX, headquartered in Ontario, Canada, is a leading medical device and software company focused on skin health with its SIAscopy® on DermSecure® telemedicine platform, utilizing its SIAscopy® technology. SIAscopy® is also imbedded in its products SIAMETRICS®, SIMSYS®, and MoleMate®, which MedX manufactures in its ISO 13485 certified facility. SIAMETRICS®, SIMSYS®, and MoleMate® include hand-held devices that use patented technology utilizing light and its remittance to view up to 2 mm beneath suspicious moles and lesions in a pain free, non-invasive manner, with its software then creating real-time images for physicians and dermatologists to evaluate all types of moles or lesions within seconds. These products are cleared by Health Canada, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Therapeutic Goods Administration and Conformité Européenne for use in Canada, the US, Australia, New Zealand, the European Union, Brazil and Turkey. Visit https://medxhealth.com.

