Medable Hires Sanskriti Thakur as Chief Growth Officer to Lead Market Expansion

06/17/2021 | 07:38am EDT
Medable Inc., the leading cloud platform for patient-centered drug development, today announced the hiring of Sanskriti Thakur as chief growth officer. Thakur most recently served as global life sciences research lead for Accenture, responsible for market-shaping strategy and research in therapeutics, digital health, and business model innovation. Notably, she was responsible for perspectives in new science, COVID-19 responses, and clinical trial diversity.

During her 18 years in the life sciences industry, Thakur has advised more than 30 life science companies, launched 10 life science products, advised digital health venture funds, and managed a leading pharmaceutical portfolio. She has authored 12 publications on various industry topics, and currently serves on the World Economic Forum global futures council for healthcare topics.

At Medable, Thakur will focus on market expansion and growth initiatives to advance Medable’s vision of human-centered research, enabling remote access to clinical trials regardless of geography, income and race. The growth initiatives will support expansion of Medable’s strategy across geographies and new markets.

“Sans shares our passion for improving patient access, experience and diversity in clinical research, so anyone anywhere can benefit from the latest therapies,” said Dr. Michelle Longmire, CEO and co-founder of Medable. “Our vision for the future of clinical research is based on consumer-scale technology that serves billions of patients through mobile applications and connected devices. While we’ve made great strides so far, we have a long way to go—and Sans’ unique experience will help guide us as we expand our ecosystem and investments.”

“I have devoted my work to science and research, and there is no better time spent than helping deliver a technology that will transform healthcare,” said Thakur. “Without inclusion and access, medicines are not made for everyone. Without improved access and the right data, we are limited in our ability to innovate science and ensure inclusive medicine. I’m honored to join this woman-led and visionary company. It has the talent and platform to change a paradigm and mindset in research.”

Medable experienced record growth in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic drove demand for remote and hybrid trial technologies. By minimizing the need for in-person site visits, Medable customers have achieved unprecedented results – including 3X faster enrollment, 90 percent retention rates, and 50 percent cost reductions. Over the last year, Medable launched five new products and onboarded more than 50 new clients, growing revenues by more than 400 percent while expanding its ecosystem to accelerate digital and decentralized clinical trial adoption. Medable has raised more than $217 million in capital to fuel its growth.

For ongoing insight about decentralized trial adoption and patient-centered research, follow Medable via our blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook channels.

About Medable

Medable is on a mission to get effective therapies to patients faster by transforming clinical drug development with disruptive technologies. The company’s digital platform streamlines design, recruitment, retention and data quality for decentralized trials, replacing siloed systems with integrated digital tools, data and interfaces to accelerate trial execution. Medable connects patients, sites and clinical trial teams to improve patient access, experience, and outcomes. Medable is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit www.medable.com and follow @Medableinc on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2021
