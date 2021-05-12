Medable Hires Veteran Technology Leader to Scale Global Development and Data Science for Clinical Trials

Medable Inc, the leading cloud platform for patient-centered drug development, today announced the hiring of Jawahar Malhotra, Ph.D. as executive vice president of technology. Malhotra brings more than 25 years of technology and engineering leadership to Medable, including experience at HackerRank, Yahoo, IBM’s Tealeaf Technology and Netscape. Malhotra will lead Medable’s technology and engineering teams globally, working closely with Medable co-founder and chief technology officer Tim Smith to scale up Medable’s global development and data science capabilities.

Malhotra joins Medable from HackerRank, where he built a world-class global engineering and product development team to support HackerRank’s revenue and geographic growth. Earlier in his career, Malhotra spent seven years at Yahoo, where his team was responsible for the front doors of Yahoo, serving hundreds of millions of users every day. He also spent two years in Bangalore as CTO of Yahoo India, getting hands-on experience making remote development work at global scale.

Malhotra has experience deploying agile practices at scale in consumer and enterprise settings. He is also an experienced leadership coach and open source advocate who helps technology teams perform at their full potential. Malhotra earned his doctorate in computer science from Aarhus University and Stony Brook University, along with master’s and bachelor’s degrees in computer science from Stony Brook.

“Jawahar’s experience leading global development and data science teams will help us scale quickly to meet the needs of our growing customer base,” said Smith. “Decentralized and hybrid trials are quickly becoming the norm, and Medable is fueling the movement with our flexible, modular trials platform. Now it’s time to double down and innovate faster, so we can continue to improve patient access, experience and outcomes.”

“There’s clearly a massive opportunity here to transform clinical trials and deliver personalized medicine using data science and digital technologies,” said Malhotra. “As a life-long builder, it’s incredibly motivating to scale up the Medable technology team and help the industry bring more treatments to more patients faster.”

Medable experienced record growth in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic drove demand for remote and hybrid trial technologies. By minimizing the need for in-person site visits, Medable customers have achieved unprecedented results – including 3X faster enrollment and over 90 percent retention rates. Medable launched five new products and onboarded more than 50 new clients last year, growing revenues by more than 400 percent while expanding its ecosystem to accelerate digital and decentralized clinical trial adoption. Medable has raised more than $217 million in capital to fuel its growth.

About Medable

Medable is on a mission to get effective therapies to patients faster by transforming clinical drug development with disruptive technologies. The company’s digital platform streamlines design, recruitment, retention and data quality for decentralized trials, replacing siloed systems with integrated digital tools, data and interfaces to accelerate trial execution. Medable connects patients, sites and clinical trial teams to improve patient access, experience, and outcomes. Medable is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit www.medable.com and follow @Medableinc on Twitter.

