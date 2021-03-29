Medable Welcomes Sina Mossayeb as Chief Design Officer to Bring Human-Centered Design to Clinical Trials

Medable Inc, the leading cloud platform for patient-centered drug development, today announced the hiring of Sina Mossayeb as chief design officer. Mossayeb brings more than 15 years of human-centered design experience to Medable and recently led Aero airline’s creative team, including customer experience and design concepts. Mossayeb developed his career at award-winning design company IDEO, which literally wrote the book on human-centered design. While there, Mossayeb learned to create intuitive user experiences for key clients from the NFL Players Association to Novartis.

Human-centered design means having deep empathy for the end users of products. The key, says Mossayeb, is “figuring out what humans really need by observing their behaviors and by putting yourself in the situation of the end user to understand what the user feels.”

Mossayeb will embed human-centered design in Medable products and processes, aligning with the company’s mission to improve patient access and experience in clinical trials. Working closely with Medable’s Patient Advisory Council (PAC), Mossayeb will advise customers on innovative ways to make trials less burdensome and more patient focused. Mossayeb decided to bring his passion for human-centered design to healthcare after watching a family member go through impersonal, painful medical treatments.

“Sina has a unique ability to conceptualize solutions that work for everyone. His ability to empathize while driving creativity is something the healthcare industry is lacking,” said Dr. Michelle Longmire, CEO and co-founder of Medable. “As a leader in human-centered design, Sina will be instrumental as we work to make clinical trials more accessible and inclusive for all.”

“We have a compelling vision to help pharma and biotech companies design clinical trials that are human-centered and representative of the people they serve,” said Mossayeb. “Medable is creating products designed for every user, regardless of geography, income and race. I know first-hand how medical experiences impact people, so I’m excited to apply human-centered design to improve patient access and clinician experiences — and enable better health faster.”

Mossayeb will work closely with Medable’s new chief product officer, Parag Vaish, who joined the company in January to help transform the clinical experience for patients and clinicians. Vaish brings valuable expertise from Tesla, Epocrates (athenahealth), StubHub and Disney, with a focus on creating products that are intuitive and enjoyable while removing friction from the user experience.

Medable experienced record growth in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic drove demand for remote clinical trial technologies. By minimizing the need for in-person site visits, Medable customers have achieved unprecedented results – including 3X faster enrollment and over 90 percent retention rates. Medable launched five new products and onboarded more than 50 new clients during the year, growing revenues by more than 400 percent – and fueling $118 million in new funding to accelerate digital and decentralized clinical trial adoption.

