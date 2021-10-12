Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Medal of Honor Recipients Mourn Passing of Duane E. Dewey

10/12/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Congressional Medal of Honor Society today announced that Duane E. Dewey, Medal of Honor recipient, passed away on Oct. 11, 2021, in Saint Augustine, Florida, at the age of 89.

President Eisenhower quipped, "you must have a body of steel," as he hung the Medal of Honor around his neck.

On April 16, 1952, as a corporal with 3rd Squad, Weapons Platoon, Company E, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division (Rein), Dewey was injured by an enemy grenade near Panmunjom, Korea. While he and a fellow machine gunner were being treated by a medic, another grenade landed nearby. Pulling the corpsman to the ground and shouting a warning, Dewey smothered the grenade under his body, telling the corpsman, "Doc, I've got it in my hip pocket!" He was credited with saving the lives of the two other men by his daring act of self-sacrifice. 

Corporal Dewey spent 50 days recovering in military hospitals. On March 12, 1953, President Dwight Eisenhower quipped, "you must have a body of steel," as he hung the Medal of Honor around his neck at the White House.

A total of 147 Medals of Honor were awarded for actions during the Korean War, and 108 were awarded posthumously. There are now three living Medal of Honor Recipients from the Korean War.

Dewey was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Nov. 16, 1931. He left school in 1947 and worked on a farm and as a foundry worker at National Motors in South Haven, Michigan, before joining the Marine Corps in 1951. He was discharged in 1952 following his recuperation. In 2011, he told an interviewer, "I got pretty banged up in Korea."

He returned to South Haven, Michigan, where the community gifted him a newly furnished house in honor of his heroism. He operated his own repair shop for typewriters and office machines until 1973. His later years were split between Florida and his home state of Michigan.

He is survived by his children and numerous other family members. Burial arrangements are pending currently.

About the Congressional Medal of Honor Society
The Congressional Medal of Honor Society, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is dedicated to preserving the legacy of the Medal of Honor and its Recipients, inspiring Americans, and supporting the Recipients as they connect with communities across the country. Chartered by Congress in 1958, its membership consists exclusively of those individuals who have received the Medal of Honor. There are 67 living Recipients. 

The Society carries out its mission through outreach, education and preservation programs, including the Medal of Honor Museum, Congressional Medal of Honor Outreach Programs, the Congressional Medal of Honor Character Development Program, and the Congressional Medal of Honor Citizen Honors Awards for Valor and Service. The Society's programs and operations are funded by donations.

As part of Public Law 106-83, the Medal of the Honor Memorial Act, the Medal of Honor Museum, which is co-located with the Congressional Medal of Honor Society's headquarters on board the U.S.S. Yorktown at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, was designated as one of three national Medal of Honor sites.

Learn more about the Medal of Honor and the Congressional Medal of Honor Society's initiatives at https://www.cmohs.org.

Contact: Kathleen Blomquist
kblomquist@cmohs.org
843-884-8862

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medal-of-honor-recipients-mourn-passing-of-duane-e-dewey-301398608.html

SOURCE Congressional Medal of Honor Society


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:39pCYTOSORBENTS : Receives Full FDA Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) Approval to Begin U.S. STAR-D Trial on Apixaban and Rivaroxaban Removal by the DrugSorb-ATR™ Antithrombotic Removal System During Urgent Cardiothoracic Surgery
PR
04:39pMEDALIST PARTNERS : Continues to Expand its CLO Platform with Latest Issuance
BU
04:38pHASBRO : announces passing of CEO Brian Goldner
RE
04:38pGOLD RESOURCE CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:38pApple to Cut iPhone 2021 Production Targets, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
04:37pINVENTRUST PROPERTIES CORP. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:36pTAYLOR MORRISON HOME CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:36pCYTOSORBENTS : Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Business Update and Revised 2021 Product Revenue Guidance
PR
04:36pResverlogix Receives Ethics Approval for Canadian Sites in Apabetalone COVID-19 Clinical Trial
GL
04:36pRESVERLOGIX : Receives Ethics Approval for Canadian Sites in Apabetalone COVID-19 Clinical Trial
GL
Latest news "Companies"