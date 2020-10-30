Medalist Capital Ltd. Sells Shares to B. Keast Family Holdings Inc., R. Keast Family Holdings Inc. and SFH Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2020) - Medalist Capital Ltd. ("Medalist") announced today that it has sold (the "Sale") the following shares to B. Keast Family Holdings Inc. ("BKF"), B. Keast Family Holdings Inc. ("RKF") and SFH Inc. (together with BKF and RKF, the "Purchasers") pursuant to a share purchase agreement entered into between Medalist and each Purchaser on October 29, 2020: 2,715,000 common shares of 1246764 B.C. Ltd., 1,500,000 common shares of 1246765 B.C. Ltd., 1,500,000 common shares of 1246768 B.C. Ltd., 1,500,000 common shares of 1246773 B.C. Ltd., 1,500,000 common shares of 1246775 B.C. Ltd., 1,500,000 common shares of 1246777 B.C. Ltd., 1,500,000 common shares of 1246778 B.C. Ltd., and 1,500,000 common shares of 1246779 B.C. Ltd. (collectively, the "Subject Shares"). The Subject Shares were sold for an aggregate price of $136,012.50. The common shares of 1246764 B.C. Ltd. were sold at a price $0.05 per share and all other Subject Shares were sold at a price of $0.00003 per share.

As a result of the Sale, Medalist now holds nil common shares in each of 1246764 B.C. Ltd., 1246765 B.C. Ltd., 1246768 B.C. Ltd., 1246773, B.C. Ltd., 1246775 B.C. Ltd., 1246777 B.C. Ltd., 1246778 B.C. Ltd. and 1246779 B.C. Ltd. (collectively, the "Subject Entities").

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the early warning report will appear with each of the Subject Entities' documents on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com.

For further information or to request a copy of the early warning report, please contact:

Medalist Capital Ltd.

Attention: Stephen Sandusky

(416) 307-1032

