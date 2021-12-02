Medallia Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Voice of the Customer

Medallia achieved furthest placement for completeness of vision

Medallia, Inc., the global leader in experience management and engagement, today announced that it has been named a Leader for the second consecutive year in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer* (VoC). Of the 14 vendors evaluated, Medallia received the furthest placement for completeness of vision.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Gartner as a Leader in Voice of the Customer,” said Leslie Stretch, chief executive officer for Medallia. “Whether a customer is visiting a storefront, contacting support, navigating a website, or clicking a personalized ad, the future of VoC is about listening everywhere and making customers feel known across every interaction. Medallia helps companies deliver the cohesive and connected experiences that keep their customers coming back for more.”

Gartner Magic Quadrant research evaluates vendors within a particular market. The evaluation includes in-depth analyses and actionable advice that provides insight into a market's direction, maturity, and participants.

“From our founding, Medallia has been focused on tapping into customer signals and turning them into prescriptive actions that improve customer experience. Our approach to directly empowering employees across organizations with real-time feedback was innovative and disruptive 20 years ago, and our first-to-market releases of new capabilities like voice, video, and digital behavior analytics have continued to set the pace for this market,” said Elena Hutchison, executive vice president of strategy for Medallia. “We are most proud of the amazing results our customers drive using our platform, as our vision has always been to help companies succeed based on providing great experiences.”

Medallia powers billions of experiences annually, empowering millions of employees around the world to make faster, more data-driven decisions through real-time customer signals. Organizations of all sizes rely on Medallia’s unified enterprise-grade platform and proven thought leadership to improve customer loyalty, increase sales, reduce operational costs, and engage employees.

Medallia delivers unmatched time to value and return on investment because of its:

Broad & Comprehensive Data Collection: Medallia brings together native-listening capabilities that go far beyond surveys into rich signal sources such as customer support calls, video testimonials, digital behavior, social reviews, and more.

Medallia brings together native-listening capabilities that go far beyond surveys into rich signal sources such as customer support calls, video testimonials, digital behavior, social reviews, and more. Action-Oriented Analytics: Embedded text analytics and predictive modeling help companies break out of department silos, automatically routing prescriptive insights and ensuring the right actions are taken.

Embedded text analytics and predictive modeling help companies break out of department silos, automatically routing prescriptive insights and ensuring the right actions are taken. Unmatched Engagement & Adoption: Medallia is embedded in the workflows and cultures of the businesses it works with, empowering employees from the frontline to the C-suite with role-specific insights that drive a customer-centric culture.

Medallia is embedded in the workflows and cultures of the businesses it works with, empowering employees from the frontline to the C-suite with role-specific insights that drive a customer-centric culture. Seamless Integration & Automation: Medallia offers proven technical and commercial integrations with critical platforms like Salesforce, ServiceNow, Adobe, and hundreds more.

Medallia offers proven technical and commercial integrations with critical platforms like Salesforce, ServiceNow, Adobe, and hundreds more. Expertise & Partnership: Medallia’s professional advisors have deep experience across industries and are focused on designing programs that drive results.

Medallia’s professional advisors have deep experience across industries and are focused on designing programs that drive results. Flexible Starting Points: With hundreds of pre-built quickstart programs by industry as well as comprehensive solutions aimed at contact centers, digital teams, physical locations, and more, companies can get started with a best-practice program quickly, without compromising on enterprise-grade features as they grow.

* Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer, 29 November 2021, Jim Davies | Ed Thompson

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen, and patient experience. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media, and corporate-messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

