Medecision : Announces New Senior Leaders to Further Bolster Strategic Financial Planning and Technology Expertise

DALLAS, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medecision, a leading provider of integrated health analytics and software to health plans and value-based providers, announced today the addition of Quyen Nguyen-Haelle, CPA as its new chief financial officer, and Pavel Grebenshikov as its new chief technology officer. The two bring a combined 35 years of experience in key areas of interest including strategic financial planning, business intelligence, digital platform modernization and cloud transformation programs. These hires, along with the recent appointment of Kenneth Young as president and CEO, mark a strategic focus designed to develop capabilities and accelerate growth to better serve Medecision's customers and their members and patients, as well as enhance its position in the marketplace.

Medecision's software and services are used today by leading health plans and care delivery organizations to support the care of millions of healthcare consumers. The company remains committed to transforming healthcare by making the experience simpler and more accessible for its customers, their members and patients, as well as creating future growth and value for its stakeholders and customers. Medecision is a wholly owned subsidiary of Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC), the largest customer-owned health insurance company in the United States.

"Medecision provides value-added analytics and software to HCSC and is a core part of the HCSC family of companies," said Arun Prasad, chair of Medecision's board of directors, and senior vice president and chief strategy officer at HCSC. "We are committed to investing in Medecision, and in their continued innovation of best-in-class solutions for health plans and value-based providers, as reflected by the addition of these new executives."

"We are delighted to have Pavel and Quyen join us at this critical time in the growth of our company. Their expertise and experience position them perfectly to oversee the development and expansion of our solutions," said Young. "By taking a critical look at how the company is organized, and the solutions we deliver to our customers today and in the coming years, we're shaping and positioning the company for future growth and success."

Nguyen-Haelle brings her passion for growth and operational excellence to her role leading the finance operations from strategy to administration. Prior to rejoining Medecision, she served as vice president at Tandigm, a population health services company, where she was most recently responsible for business performance and intelligence, and strategic financial planning and analysis. While there, she held a series of roles with increasing responsibilities including leading finance operations and planning, value-based contracting and business performance and analytics. Quyen began her career at Grant Thornton, LLP and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Grebenshikov will lead technology operations from strategy to delivery. He has more than 20 years of experience in executing highly complex digital platform modernization and cloud transformation programs. Most recently, he was vice president of technology solutions for EPAM Systems, a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design company. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in physics from Moscow State University.

About Medecision

Medecision® is an integrated health analytics and software company, whose solutions and services are used today by 85+ leading health plans and care delivery organizations to support more than 50 million people. Aerial™, Medecision's HITRUST CSF®-certified, SaaS solution, brings order and control to the complexities of healthcare. Aerial connects the entire care ecosystem to data and insights that drive meaningful patient and member engagement, and efficiencies that reduce costs and support effective care management, utilization management and more. Aveus, Medecision's professional services division, helps business leaders solve complex business challenges and drive better performance, leaving organizations more capable.

Contact: Regena Frieden

480.258.9232

Regena.Frieden@Medecision.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medecision-announces-new-senior-leaders-to-further-bolster-strategic-financial-planning-and-technology-expertise-301337381.html

SOURCE Medecision