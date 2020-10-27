Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Medela and Aeroflow Breastpumps Launch Dream At-Home Breastfeeding & Pump Room Makeover Opportunity for Moms Across the Country

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 07:01am EDT

MCHENRY, Ill., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medela, the No. 1 mom-recommended breast pump brand*, today announced a new initiative to help moms create their dream breastfeeding and pump room. The national contest, in partnership with Aeroflow Breastpumps, will help moms across the country reimagine their space with a Pumping Room Makeover for five lucky winners.

"Due to COVID-19, moms have been taking on more roles and responsibilities, both at home and at work, now more than ever," said Melissa Gonzales, executive vice president of the Americas for Medela. "Medela is committed to helping moms across the country get the support they need on their breastfeeding journey. Through our partnership with Aeroflow, we want to be able to give them a place that they can truly unwind from the day and bond with their baby."

Winners will receive $1,000 monetary prize to create their own pumping oasis at home and Medela's new Pump In Style with MaxFlow breast pump. The contest is timed with Medela's recent launch of the new Pump In Style with MaxFlow, offering hospital performance in a highly effective yet easy-to-use breast pump with a closed system, and includes everything you need in a stylish bag – now available through through Aeroflow. The contest will run across Pinterest, Instagram and Facebook.

"There's a lot of uncertainty that comes with being a new parent, and through this contest, we hope to give moms the tools and space to meet her breastfeeding goals," said Jennifer Jordan, Aeroflow Healthcare Director of Mom and Baby. "We're honored to be working with Medela, a long-standing partner, for this exciting contest, and to be able to offer the newest Pump In Style with MaxFlow."  

To enter, participants should fill out the entry form that will require a link to either:

  • A "PumpingRoom Makeover 2020" Pinterest board that includes at least 5 pins from Medela and Aeroflow Breastpumps' Dream Pump Room board, or
  • A 3-5 image carousel post on Instagram or Facebook that tags Aeroflow Breastpumps and Medela USA, and includes #PumpingRoomMakeover

Participants can view official rules and regulations and enter the contest between October 27 and November 6, 2020. The winners will be announced on Friday, November 13.

About Medela
With headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, and a U.S.-based manufacturing and development facility in McHenry, Illinois, Medela supports millions of moms and babies and patients in more than 100 countries all over the world. As the #1 breast pump brand*, Medela provides the best in research-based breast milk feeding products and clinical education to support moms' breast milk feeding journey. The company is fully dedicated to supporting mothers so that they can provide breast milk to their baby for as long as they choose. For more information, visit medela.us/breastfeeding

About Aeroflow Breastpumps
Aeroflow Breastpumps, a subsidiary of Aeroflow Healthcare, is a Durable Medical Equipment (DME) provider specializing in helping pregnant and nursing women qualify for their breast pump through their insurance. Its mission is to increase the instance of breastfeeding nationally through the best equipment, support and education, and exceptional customer service. Visit AeroflowBreastpumps.com for more information.

*IQVIA, using ProVoice Survey; September 2019-August 2019

SOURCE Medela LLC

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medela-and-aeroflow-breastpumps-launch-dream-at-home-breastfeeding--pump-room-makeover-opportunity-for-moms-across-the-country-301159932.html

SOURCE Medela LLC

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:10aGIGCAPITAL2, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:10aSHUTTERSTOCK : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
07:10aAMAZON COM INC : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
MD
07:10aCOWEN : 3Q20 Financial Supplement
PU
07:10aSITE CENTERS : 3Q20 Earnings Conference Call Presentation
PU
07:10aASBURY AUTOMOTIVE : Investor Presentation Q3 2020
PU
07:10aINSTEM : Investor Presentation
PU
07:09aSTEVEN MADDEN : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:09aMSCI INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:09aROPER TECHNOLOGIES : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group