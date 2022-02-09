Log in
MediGO Partners with The Alliance to Support Emerging Trends in Organ Donation and Transplantation

02/09/2022 | 08:07am EST
BALTIMORE, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediGO, a first-of-its-kind logistics platform that enables real-time management of time-sensitive medical resources on a centralized communication channel, recently partnered with the Organ Donation and Transplantation Alliance (“The Alliance”) to support healthcare professionals in the field of donation and transplantation that are committed to learning about new innovations and effective practices.  

The Alliance delivers relevant, targeted, and scalable learning solutions for the organ donation and transplantation community of practice – including organ procurement organizations, transplant centers and programs, and hospitals where donations occur. By convening members across the community of practice, it is a platform to identify emerging concepts and innovative practices, and cascading resources and educational programs of transformational quality and value. The Alliance is not a membership organization, but partners with leading organizations across the continuum to advance a shared mission to save and heal lives through organ donation and transplantation.

David Castiglioni, CCO, MediGO, says, “We are incredibly excited about MediGO’s partnership with The Alliance. The resources they provide to the transplant community impact patients’ lives. We look forward to sharing our innovations to further their mission.”

MediGO will be supporting many new collaborative initiatives and learning programs throughout the year with The Alliance. 

About MediGO
MediGO, is a first-of-its-kind logistics platform that enables real-time management of time-sensitive medical resources on a centralized communication channel. Powered by proprietary algorithms and machine learning, MediGO provides the most accurate tracking and estimated times of arrival in the industry. With newfound supply chain transparency, care teams can proactively unify stakeholders, coordinate resources, and minimize waste – to improve quality and deliver confidence. For more information about MediGO, a JSP Ventures company, visit https://www.gomedigo.io/.

About JSP Ventures
JSP Ventures is a propeller of visionary brands. Through long-term capital investments and strategic guidance, JSP Ventures is fueling the growth of industries including logistics and supply chain, medical and healthcare, unmanned aircraft systems and more. Guided by a mission to better communities and improve lives, JSP Ventures has invested over $20 million of personally endowed capital to create lasting, positive change. Learn more at http://www.jspventures.com.

Media Contact:
Janet Kaplan
MediGO Director of Marketing
240.505.5151
jkaplan@gomedigo.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/19d0ae16-a44f-47f0-bd3b-a14fe5eb4aa9


