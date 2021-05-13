Media Advisory: A vision for Canada's children, youth and families to be launched Friday to mark International Day of Families
05/13/2021 | 02:31pm EDT
OTTAWA, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children’s Healthcare Canada, UNICEF Canada, Pediatric Chairs of Canada, and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) Institute of Human Development, Child and Youth Health (IHDCYH), will be hosting a virtual event to launch the Inspiring Healthy Futures report, an unprecedented, collaborative vision for Canada’s future for children, youth and families.