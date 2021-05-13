Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Media Advisory: A vision for Canada's children, youth and families to be launched Friday to mark International Day of Families

05/13/2021 | 02:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OTTAWA, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children’s Healthcare Canada, UNICEF Canada, Pediatric Chairs of Canada, and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) Institute of Human Development, Child and Youth Health (IHDCYH), will be hosting a virtual event to launch the Inspiring Healthy Futures report, an unprecedented, collaborative vision for Canada’s future for children, youth and families.

Launch Details include:

Date: May 14, 2021
Time: 1:30 PM EDT
Location: Virtual event via Zoom
https://childrenshealthcarecanada.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8Z7LEafdSFunEldu9K8ycg

There will be media availability post launch. For all other media inquiries, please contact:

Jennifer Madigan
jmadigan@syntaxstrategic.ca
613-884-0209

 



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:51pTRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED  : INC MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:51pProactive news headlines including Binovi Technologies, Newrange Gold, Harvest One Cannabis and Milestone Scientific
GL
02:51pSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates XOG, SOLY, GFN, MFNC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
GL
02:50pWILSON SONS  : Minutes of the Ordinary Board of Directors Meeting - 1Q21
PU
02:50pUPDATE : Act-On Software Growth ‘21 Virtual Conference Spotlights Customers' Growth Marketing Automation Strategies
GL
02:50pCanadian National Expected to Sweeten Kansas City Southern Bid
DJ
02:49pFIRSTGROUP  : Greyhound Canada ends operations on pandemic hit
RE
02:49pELECTRO SENSORS  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:49pSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates DSSI, LMNX, EQT, COHR; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
GL
02:49pBiden says fuel shortages should ease by this weekend as pipeline restarts
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : Bitcoin still struggling after Musk's Tesla U-turn
2Tesla's Musk halts use of bitcoin for car purchases
3Musk decries bitcoin's 'insane' energy use after Tesla payment U-turn
4TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Alibaba, BioNTech, Home Depot, Lowe's, Roblox...
5PINDUODUO INC. : PINDUODUO : Anti-monopoly fine pushes Alibaba to first operating loss as public company

HOT NEWS