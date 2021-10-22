Media Advisory - Clean energy company Sterling PlanB Energy Solutions (SPBES) to make major company announcement in London, UK

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling PlanB Energy Solutions (SPBES) will host a news conference in London, UK at 10:30am BST on Monday, October 25th to announce important changes to the company.
SPBES is a Canadian energy storage pioneer that is making waves in the shipping and transport sectors. SPBES helps customers meet their climate action and ESG goals with clean energy solutions based on leading-edge energy storage systems.
The company’s October 25th announcement comes following several significant developments, including SPBES joining the Goal Zero Consortium in Singapore and receiving a major investment from Yinson Green Technologies.
When:
Monday, October 25th, 2021
10:30am-11:30am BST
Where:
Sea Containers Building
Hayward and Festival rooms, 12th floor
18 Upper Ground
London SE1 9PD, UK
Media are kindly requested to RSVP to Carolyn Jack: carolyn@coastcomms.ca